Queen Mary University of London’s BCI boosts radionuclide imaging capabilities with MILabs VECTor technology

Milabs B.V., manufacturer of the world’s only fully integrated SPECT/PET/Optical/CT-scanner, today announces that the core molecular imaging facility at Queen Mary University of London’s Barts Cancer Institute (BCI) has boosted its radionuclide imaging capabilities with a MILabs VECTor PET/SPECT/CT omni-tomography system. Unlike other multi-modality PET/SPECT/CT systems, the VECTor technology enables the acquisition of PET and SPECT images simultaneously, co-registered in space and time. The system can acquire high-resolution images of virtually all diagnostic and radiotherapy radionuclides, fused with anatomical details provided by fast, ultra-low dose X-ray CT.

Pictures copyright of Queen Mary University of London, Barts Cancer Institute

Dr. Jane Sosabowski, BCI’s Cancer Imaging group leader, states:

At the BCI, our researchers are conducting pioneering research in a variety of areas, including targeting tumor cells and the tumor microenvironment to identify new therapies for cancer, all of which would benefit from using the in vivo translational imaging techniques offered by the MILabs VECTor PET/SPECT/CT omni-tomography system. We strive to keep our molecular imaging facility up-to-date with state-of-the-art imaging equipment, including the latest technology for diagnostic and radiotherapy imaging, to ensure that we continue to push the bounds of cancer research”

Dr. Frederik Beekman, founder and CEO comments: