New study shows association between nurse work environments and outcomes

Mar 26 2019

Nurses play critical roles in patient safety and are often the last line of defense against medical errors and unsafe practices. Considerable research has explored the relationship between the nurse work environment and a variety of patient and nurse quality and safety outcomes. But until now, no synthesis of this body of research has been made to clearly articulate the association between nurse work environments and health care quality, safety and patient and clinician well-being. The nurse work environment refers to organizational elements that influence nursing care quality, such as nurse-physician collaboration, nurse manager support, and nurse involvement in decisions affecting clinical care.

Related Stories

A new meta-analysis from Penn Nursing's Center for Health Outcomes & Policy Research (CHOPR) has synthesized 16 years of studies to show the association between the nurse work environment and four sets of outcomes: nurse job outcomes, nurse assessments of quality and safety, patient health outcomes, and patient satisfaction. The article, "A Meta-Analysis of the Associations Between the Nurse Work Environment in Hospitals and 4 Sets of Outcomes," is set for publication in an upcoming issue of the journal Medical Care, but is available online first here.

"Our quantitative synthesis of the results of many studies revealed that better work environments were associated with lower odds of negative outcomes ranging from patient and nurse job dissatisfaction to patient mortality," said lead-investigator Eileen T. Lake, PhD, MSN, FAAN, the Jessie M. Scott Endowed Term Chair in Nursing and Health Policy.

The researchers did a systematic review of studies from around the world that reported empirical research using the Practice Environment Scale of the Nursing Work Index. Those studies reported data from more than 2,600 hospitals, 165,000 nurses and 1.3 million patients about the practice environment, nurse job outcomes, safety and quality ratings, patient outcomes, and patient satisfaction.

"Our results support the unique status of the nurse work environment as a foundation for both patient and provider well-being that warrants the resources and attention of health care administrators," says Lake.

Source:

https://www.nursing.upenn.edu/live/news/1342-penn-nursing-study-links-nurse-work-environments

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New guidelines to make swallowing safer for people in Australian nursing homes
Nursing home residents benefit from individualized multi-component exercise program
Lack of health insurance may increase Aging immigrants’ risk for cardiovascular disease
Kaplan Nursing introduces interactive virtual simulation program for nursing schools
Hospital work environment associated with all EHR usability outcomes
More than half of California nursing homes balk at stricter staffing rules
Mild sleep apnea during pregnancy changes sugar levels and may affect infant growth patterns
Medicare cuts payments to nursing homes whose patients keep ending up in hospital

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Nursing home fines drop as Trump administration heeds industry complaints