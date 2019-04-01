UCL scientists discover key brain region for navigating familiar places

Apr 1 2019

UCL scientists have discovered the key brain region for navigating well-known places, helping explain why brain damage seen in early stages of Alzheimer's disease can cause such severe disorientation.

The study, published today in Cerebral Cortex, is the first to identify the specific brain regions used in guiding navigation of familiar places.

Researchers observed that a brain region long-known to be involved in new learning - the hippocampus - was involved in tracking distance to a destination in a 'newly learned' environment.

However, when navigating a familiar place, another brain region - the retrosplenial cortex - was found to "take over" tracking the distance to the destination.

Related Stories

"Our findings are significant because they reveal that there are in fact two different parts of the brain that guide navigation," says Professor Hugo Spiers (UCL Experimental Psychology), senior author on the study.

"Which part gets used depends on whether you are in a place you know well or a place you only visited recently. The results help to explain why damage to the retrosplenial cortex in Alzheimer's disease is so debilitating, and why these patients get lost even in very familiar environments."

The research team worked with students from UCL and Imperial College London. The students' brain activity was monitored as they navigated a simulation of their own familiar campus and the other university's campus, which was 'newly learned' days before.

The researchers also explored the impact of Sat-Navs by having students navigate the campuses with directions overlaid on the route in front of them. Strikingly, neither the hippocampus nor retrosplenial cortex continued to track distance to the destination when using this Sat-Nav-like device.

"We wondered whether navigating a very familiar place would be similar to using a Sat-Nav, seeing as you don't need to think as much about where you're going in a familiar place," says Professor Spiers. "However, the results show this isn't the case; the brain is more engaged in processing the space when you are using your memory."

"This has significant implications for ongoing research into Alzheimer's disease," says Dr Zita Patai (UCL Experimental Psychology), first author on the study. "Specifically, how the deterioration of different brain regions contributes to fundamental behaviors such as memory and navigation, and how this changes over time."

Source:

https://www.ucl.ac.uk/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Brain can produce new cells even at the age of 90
New combination therapy found to be well tolerated in patients with aggressive brain tumor
Portable mini microscope could improve scientists' ability to study brain disease in living mice
Scientists untangle the brain's life-support network
Michigan State University receives $1.8 million NIH grant to improve brain implants
New research illuminates positive effects of exercise on the brain
Low-dose radiation therapy may increase uptake of therapeutic nanoparticles by brain tumors
Research suggests oxytocin as potential new obesity treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds no damaging role for microglia during retinal prion disease in mice