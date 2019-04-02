CHFC-Wurzburg acquires MILabs' E-class SPECT/CT system to enhance heart failure research

The nuclear cardiology core facility of the CHFC-Würzburg has acquired MILabs E-class SPECT/CT system to enhance its existing top-level basic, translational and clinical research activities in the field of heart failure.

Upgradeable with simultaneous PET imaging, the E-Class SPECT/CT system combines economic use with exceptional translational imaging performance.

The system features list mode based simultaneous high-resolution multi-isotope gated cardiac imaging capabilities - a critical performance feature for gaining better insights into, e.g. cardiac neuronal and vascular biology.

With an estimated 3 million heart failure patients in Germany and over 30 million worldwide, the CHFC- Würzburg uses world-class multi-disciplinary research for the development of new therapeutic strategies, which intervene early in the healing and remodeling processes of the heart.

The use of high-end SPECT imaging fused with the anatomical structure of the heart obtained with low-dose CT is essential for translational cardiology imaging. For instance, one can uniquely visualize cardiac sympathetic nervous activity with this high-resolution nuclear imaging technique.” Prof. Dr. Takahiro Higuchi, Head of Pre-Clinical Imaging