Poor hearing may prevent older adults from actively participating in their health care

Apr 3 2019

In a Journal of the American Geriatrics Society study of 13,940 adults age 65 years and older, nearly half reported difficulty hearing, and those reporting difficulty said that they had lower levels of active participation in their health care.

The study examined "patient activation," or the knowledge, skills, and confidence that equip patients to participate actively in their health care. Compared with those reporting "no trouble" hearing, those reporting "some trouble" hearing had a 42 percent greater risk of low patient activation. For those with "a lot of trouble" hearing, the comparable risk increase was 70 percent.

Related Stories

The study's authors noted that clinicians' awareness of hearing loss, and the use of simple steps to improve communication, could allow patients to more actively participate, which could lead to improvements in their health.

"Poor hearing puts patients at risk for poor outcomes," said senior author Dr. Jan Blustein, of New York University."For example, people with hearing loss may be unable to understand their doctor when she explains medication changes. Attending to hearing loss could pay off in greater patient involvement in care and better health."​

Source:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/journal-american-geriatrics-society/difficulty-hearing-may-keep-older-patients-activel

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

First postpartum depression drug gets FDA nod
People under age 50 with hearing loss more likely to misuse alcohol and drugs
Using Therapy Dogs to Reduce Stress and Improve Emotional Well-Being in Vulnerable Individuals
Toilet seat heart monitoring system
Colorecal cancer commonly misdiagnosed in patients under 50
Educational intervention for Chinese doctors reduces unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions
NHS cancer patients’ wait to start treatment worrying
UVA researchers discover potential contributor to age-related hearing loss

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers receive $9.7-million grant to develop new hearing-loss treatments for deaf