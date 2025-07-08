Children from culturally and linguistically diverse families more likely to have hearing loss

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The University of QueenslandJul 8 2025

Children from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) families are more likely to have hearing loss compared to their ethnic majority peers, research led by The University of Queensland has found.

Researchers analyzed 1,469 children aged 11-12 living in Australia, finding that the children from CALD backgrounds had 58 per cent higher odds of hearing loss compared to peers from ethnic majority backgrounds.

PhD student and audiologist Dumini de Silva from UQ's School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences said the likelihood of hearing loss was related to several factors including how well children's parents speak English and how long they have lived in Australia.

There were higher odds of hearing loss among children from CALD communities whose primary caregivers were more recent immigrants and reported a lower level of English language proficiency.

A longer residency in Australia reduces the likelihood of hearing loss among children from CALD backgrounds.''

Dumini de Silva, PhD student and audiologist from UQ's School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences

The study found other reasons for hearing loss could include genetic factors, as well as barriers to accessing and utilising health services such as cultural beliefs, a lack of trust of healthcare institutions and limited availability of interpreting services in hearing clinics.

Researchers recommended targeted hearing screening programs for school-aged children from recently migrated families.

Related Stories

Senior author Professor Piers Dawes of UQ's School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences said Australia has one of most diverse populations in the world, with about 1 in 4 Australians who are from a diverse cultural and linguistic background.

"There is a compelling need to investigate inequalities in hearing among Australian children from diverse communities,'' Professor Dawes said.

"It is essential to understand hearing inequalities and the factors that contribute to it.

"To our knowledge, we are the first to investigate hearing loss among children from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds in Australia using a population-based sample.''

The study examined hearing test result data collected from the 2015 Child Health Checkpoint in the Longitudinal Study of Australian Children. It did not include children with Indigenous backgrounds.

Ms de Silva said future research should further investigate reasons for hearing loss that could then help develop prevention strategies and early detection and intervention programs.

"By understanding factors contributing to hearing loss, strategies can be developed to address hearing loss early,'' Ms de Silva said.

"Missed or delayed intervention for hearing loss can have lifelong consequences for educational achievements and quality of life.

"It is also important for CALD communities to understand how common hearing loss is among their children; this is essential in setting this disproportion right.

"This would allow parents and caretakers of children from CALD backgrounds to make more informed decisions regarding their children's hearing health and seek timely advice.''

The research is published in Ear and Hearing.

Source:

The University of Queensland

Journal reference:

de Silva, D., et al. (2025). Hearing Loss in Children From Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Communities in Australia. Ear and Hearing. doi.org/10.1097/aud.0000000000001695.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New flexible hearing aid offers non-invasive solution for conductive hearing loss
Hearing aids and cochlear implants improve social lives of adults with hearing loss
Hearing aids may help older adults combat social isolation
New hope for sclerosteosis patients through Wnt pathway inhibition
Study finds connection between hearing impairment and heart failure risk
Loneliness linked to higher risk of hearing loss in major study
AI reveals how hearing, mood, and sleep predict who suffers most from tinnitus
Scientists discover key genes for regenerating cells in the ear and eye

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study reveals key insights for preventing cytomegalovirus spread to fetuses