Postnova Analytics offers customer-friendly high performance MALS detector

Apr 3 2019

The PN3621 Multi-Angle Light Scattering (MALS) detector from Postnova Analytics combines outstanding performance, high precision and reliability design features to facilitate advanced characterization of proteins, conjugates, macromolecules, and nanoparticles.

The PN3621 is commonly used in conjunction with Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC-MALS), Size Exclusion Chromatography (SEC-MALS) or Field-Flow Fractionation (FFF-MALS) to determine distributions of mass, size and composition independent of column calibration by reference standards.

Related Stories

Designed for many years of reliable, trouble-free operation the customer-friendly PN3621 incorporates a unique vertical ‘clean by design’ flow cell. Unlike MALS instruments with problem prone horizontal flow cells, the vertical cell design 'self-cleans' and also enables large and potentially fragile high molar mass macromolecules to pass through unaltered.

Incorporating the widest range of working angles in a commercially available light scattering detector (7°-164°) the PN3621 MALS ensures unmatched precision in molecular weight and molecular or particle size determination. Employing 21 angles of light scattering detection enables the PN3621 to achieve better results than any other MALS detector, especially with complex or high molar mass polymers, particles and protein aggregates. Angles below 35° are crucial for precise molar mass and size determination. For this application the PN3621 MALS offers a complete set of stable and sensitive low angle detectors at 7°, 12°, 20° and 28°. This outstanding low angle light scattering capability, coupled with high sensitivity, results in high data quality in all applications.

The PN3621 comes with highly intuitive, yet powerful software enabling comprehensive analysis of and reporting on light scattering results. The PN3621 is very compact and lightweight saving valuable laboratory space and enabling you to easily transport and use the detector in different locations.

Source:

http://www.postnova.com/

Posted in: Chromatography | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Comparative Analysis of a Complex Monoclonal Antibody
EAF4 module determines physicochemical, biophysical attributes of monoclonal antibodies
Comparing analytical techniques to detect and quantify silver nanoparticles
Measuring nanocrystal length and thickness in just 40 minutes analysis time
Postnova Analytics reports on characterization of self-assembling block copolymers
Postnova integrate FFF and SEC systems for improved protein characterization and separation
Postnova’s AF2000 FFF system used to unlock mystery of neurodegenerative diseases
Postnova Analytics AF4 system improves characterization of nanoformulated medicines

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from Postnova Analytics

See all content from Postnova Analytics
You might also like... ×
New method for quantification of liposome formulated drugs