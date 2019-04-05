New Vyon porous plastic materials for healthcare and medical applications

Apr 5 2019

Porvair Sciences - a leading producer of high-performance filtration and separation technology is driving medical and healthcare device innovation with its range of cutting-edge Vyon® porous plastic materials.

Perfect for healthcare and medical applications, Vyon® is a highly versatile porous plastic whose surfaces can be modified give them hydrophilic or hydrophobic properties, or enhanced to achieve specific chemical and biochemical separations. In addition, Vyon® offers excellent inherent properties for venting. Allowing closed environments to breathe whilst maintaining bacterial resistance is highly desirable and a key property in a wide range of medical applications.

Related Stories

The hydrophilic version of Vyon® has been shown to give enhanced benefits when used with aqueous solutions. By adding a material that swells on contact with aqueous solutions to the Vyon® composite material, an effective shut-off valve is produced and unwanted fluid transmission is prevented. These and other desirable properties have made Vyon® the material of choice of porous plastic for medical device / healthcare companies looking to produce drug filters, vents for catheters, medical collection vessels and operating theater bone mixing cement with a competitive advantage. Vyon® is available in a range of shapes and sizes to suit your needs.

Source:

http://www.porvair-sciences.com/

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Public launch of products and application solutions from Porvair Laboratory Division
Porvair Sciences to improve the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer
Porvair Sciences' UltraVap Mistral XT 100 allows automated solvent dry down in tubes
Porvair announces availability of US-manufactured sample storage microplate
New Chromatrap ChIP-seq kit performs chromatin immunoprecipitation with unparalleled sensitivity
Krystal 2000 microplate design improves fluorescence and luminescence measurement
Chromatrap buffer reagents for lysing cells offer many benefits
Porvair Sciences launches reinforced base version of 96-well deep round microplate

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from Porvair Sciences Limited

See all content from Porvair Sciences Limited
You might also like... ×
Advanced porous plastic materials for medical and life science markets