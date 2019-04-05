New Vyon porous plastic materials for healthcare and medical applications

Porvair Sciences - a leading producer of high-performance filtration and separation technology is driving medical and healthcare device innovation with its range of cutting-edge Vyon® porous plastic materials.

Perfect for healthcare and medical applications, Vyon® is a highly versatile porous plastic whose surfaces can be modified give them hydrophilic or hydrophobic properties, or enhanced to achieve specific chemical and biochemical separations. In addition, Vyon® offers excellent inherent properties for venting. Allowing closed environments to breathe whilst maintaining bacterial resistance is highly desirable and a key property in a wide range of medical applications.

The hydrophilic version of Vyon® has been shown to give enhanced benefits when used with aqueous solutions. By adding a material that swells on contact with aqueous solutions to the Vyon® composite material, an effective shut-off valve is produced and unwanted fluid transmission is prevented. These and other desirable properties have made Vyon® the material of choice of porous plastic for medical device / healthcare companies looking to produce drug filters, vents for catheters, medical collection vessels and operating theater bone mixing cement with a competitive advantage. Vyon® is available in a range of shapes and sizes to suit your needs.