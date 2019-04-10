Penn State-led project focuses on opioid addiction treatment in teens

Apr 10 2019

Substance use disorders continue to rise at alarming rates among adolescents, with opioid abuse contributing to this significant public health problem. A Penn State researcher and his team will receive over $1.8 million over three years from the National Institute on Drug Abuse to investigate how opioid use is treated in adolescence.

According to principal investigator Doug Leslie, director of the Center for Applied Studies in Health Economics and professor of public health sciences and psychiatry at Penn State College of Medicine, the nonmedical use of prescription opioids by adolescents has surpassed all illicit drugs after marijuana.

"Adolescent opioid abuse often leads to dependence and poses serious risk for heroin abuse or overdose. While we know a lot about how opioid use disorder (OUD) is treated in adults, typically through a mix of psychotherapy and medications, we don't know how kids are being treated."

Leslie, also an affiliate faculty member of Penn State's Consortium to Combat Substance Abuse and the Clinical and Translational Research Institute, suspects many adolescents are not receiving adequate psychotherapy. And since many of the addiction medications are not approved for pediatric use, adolescents are probably not receiving them either.

Additionally, barriers to treatment, such as lack of knowledge, insufficient access, and inadequate health care further enable the epidemic to persist. "It is especially concerning when you consider a large proportion of adults with substance use disorders report drug use beginning in adolescence," Leslie said.

Related Stories

To discover how OUD is being treated in adolescents, Leslie and his research team will study two insurance claims databases that include both publicly and privately insured individuals aged 10 to 21 for the years 2005 through 2016. Specifically, they will identify individuals who had an OUD diagnosis, with at least one year of continuous enrollment in treatment before and after the date of the first OUD diagnosis.

This will enable the researchers to follow patients over long periods of time to identify opioid use patterns leading up to OUD, as well as long-term treatment patterns and outcomes, including relapse. Additionally, they will be able to link the patients to family members to answer important questions regarding parental opioid use.

"With this information, we'll be able to identify patterns and bring awareness to an extremely vulnerable age group that has been deeply affected by the widespread misuse of opioids," Leslie explained. "As a result, providers, insurers and policymakers will be better able to design developmentally appropriate treatment processes and policies to help alleviate this major public health crisis."

Source:

https://news.psu.edu/story/567359/2019/04/04/research/opioid-addiction-treatment-teens-focus-new-project

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Research may help explain why migraine is more common in women than men
Researchers report new regenerative medicine approach for treating osteoarthritis of the knee
Sedentary behavior costly to both public health and the public purse
US opioid prescriptions drop by a half but it’s not all good news
Online cannabis oils contain dangerous amounts of psychoactive THC
AACR Annual Meeting 2019 Highlighted Latest Advances in Cancer Research
New study could help optimize SSRI dosing and minimize adverse effects in teens
Piece of puzzle unlocked in what drives alcohol addiction

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Labs are demanding purity and flexibility for high throughput nucleic acid purification, while needing to complete difficult downstream analysis, for example with Next Gen Sequencing (“NGS”)

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration

An interview with Piero Zucchelli and Nigel Skinner, discussing the development of a series of automated pipettes that wirelessly collate data, so you don’t have to!

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Discrimination associated with compromised sleep quality in adolescents