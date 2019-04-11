Increased neutrophil lifespan may contribute to intestinal inflammation in HIV-infected individuals

Apr 11 2019

The increased survival of white blood cells called neutrophils is associated with alterations in the intestinal microbiome of HIV-infected individuals, according to a study published April 11 in the open-access journal PLOS Pathogens by Nichole Klatt of the University of Miami, and colleagues. Moreover, the findings suggest that Lactobacillus bacteria, which are commonly in probiotics, may reduce neutrophil lifespan, and could be an effective therapeutic strategy to reduce intestinal inflammation in HIV-infected individuals.

HIV infection results in chronic immune activation that leads to increased risk of other diseases and premature death, and this has been linked to gastrointestinal damage in infected individuals. Pathogen-fighting immune cells called neutrophils have been implicated in tissue damage in other gastrointestinal diseases, but it has not been clear whether neutrophils contribute to gastrointestinal damage in HIV infection. In the new study, Klatt and colleagues addressed this gap in knowledge by quantifying neutrophils in relation to other white blood cells in the gastrointestinal tissues of HIV-infected individuals receiving treatment.

The findings show that neutrophils in the gastrointestinal tract of HIV-infected individuals have a longer lifespan. Therefore, increased neutrophil lifespan may contribute to neutrophil accumulation in colorectal biopsy tissue, potentially implicating neutrophil lifespan as a new therapeutic target for intestinal inflammation in HIV infection. The results also suggest that different bacteria that naturally reside in the gastrointestinal tract can alter neutrophil lifespan, and that changes in the relative abundances of these bacteria in HIV infection may contribute to increased neutrophil lifespan. Specifically, Lactobacillus species uniquely decrease neutrophil survival and neutrophil frequency, which could have important therapeutic implications for reducing neutrophil-driven inflammation in HIV and other chronic inflammatory conditions.

These data were so striking because that they clearly implicate neutrophil lifespan as a potential target to reduce intestinal inflammation in HIV infection. Neutrophil lifespan is increased in many different chronic diseases, and strategies targeting neutrophil lifespan are being investigated to reduce neutrophil-driven inflammation. However, this connection had not previously been investigated in the context of HIV infection.”

Nichole Klatt of the University of Miami

I think one of the most exciting and interesting findings was that Lactobacillus species can override neutrophil survival signals and reduce neutrophil lifespan and numbers. Overall, we believe these data have important and widespread implications for discovering new therapeutics for neutrophil-driven inflammation in not only HIV infection, but many chronic inflammatory diseases.”

First Author Tiffany Hensley-McBain

Source:

https://www.plos.org

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

FDA approves two-drug complete regimen for previously untreated HIV-infected adults
Johns Hopkins surgeons perform first-ever living donor HIV-to-HIV kidney transplant
Exposure to HIV virus, antiretroviral therapy before birth linked to obesity and asthma-like symptoms
MUSC study provides evidence for link between 'leaky gut' and autoantibody production in HIV-positive patients
Depression symptoms associated with death among patients with HIV infection
World’s first HIV-to-HIV kidney transplant with living donor succeeds
HPV vaccination rates are low, especially in HIV prone populations
Timed vaginal insemination can be safe, effective way to help HIV-affected couples conceive

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

In this interview, Marcel Lachenmann describes the importance of characterizing small molecules in the pharma, food and polymer industry and how NMR achieves this.

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Labs are demanding purity and flexibility for high throughput nucleic acid purification, while needing to complete difficult downstream analysis, for example with Next Gen Sequencing (“NGS”)

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration

An interview with Piero Zucchelli and Nigel Skinner, discussing the development of a series of automated pipettes that wirelessly collate data, so you don’t have to!

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New HIV drug that is like a "Swiss Army knife of immunotherapies"