New review identifies trends in dengue research in the Philippines

Apr 26 2019

Communicable diseases including dengue continue to be major causes of morbidity and mortality in the Philippines. Now, researchers reporting in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases have reviewed 60 years of published literature on dengue in the country to identify trends in previous studies and areas where more research is needed.

The Philippines is an archipelago of 7,107 islands with a population of about 101 million. The country lags behind most of Southeast and North Asia in terms of health outcomes. Dengue was first detected in the Philippines in the 1950s and remains a concern because of widespread endemicity, minimal success of vector control measures, the possibility of sequential infection by different serotypes and the risk for severe disease.

Related Stories

In the new work, Jacqueline Deen, of the University of the Philippines - Manila, and colleagues used four databases—PubMed, the Cochrane Library, Science Direct, and the Health Research and Development Information Network. They searched each for articles dating 1958 through 2017 that included keywords related to dengue as well as the Philippines.

The team identified and reviewed 135 eligible studies on dengue in the Philippines; 33% were descriptive epidemiological studies or case series, 16% were entomologic or vector control studies, 12% were studies on dengue virology, 10% were socio-behavioral and economic studies, 8% were clinical trials, 7% were on burden of disease, 7% were on markers of disease severity, 5% were on diagnostics, and 2% were modeling. In recent years, the number of dengue publications increased, and types of investigations became more complex and diverse, the review noted. However, they also identified several knowledge gaps: long-term comparative analysis of epidemiological patterns by site and year, studies on newer intervention measures as they become available, and more basic laboratory research are needed.

“Studies such as this can help raise awareness on the significance of the disease and the need for better treatment and preventive strategies,” the researchers say.

Source:

https://www.plos.org

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Research may help explain why migraine is more common in women than men
Research shows how dopamine contributes to sex differences in worms
CHFC-Wurzburg acquires MILabs' E-class SPECT/CT system to enhance heart failure research
Cervix bacteria, immune factors could be a warning signal of premature birth, reports new research
NPiHR Science and Innovation Audit reveals opportunity in the North to drive clinical research
Simplifying Gene Expression Analysis in Neuroscience Research
Sartorius' third Research Xchange Forum 2019 to shine spotlight on CAR-T cell therapy
Research sheds light on how hepatitis B virus establishes chronic infection

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

In this interview Dr Kushol Gupta, Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about the importance of light scattering techniques for investigating structure and mechanism of action in his ongoing research into HIV integrase and the development of HIV therapeutics.

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

The purpose of antibody protein sequencing is to accurately deduce every single amino acid present in the primary sequence. This is an issue with isoleucine and leucine which have the same molecular weight. Rapid Novor has developed a technique to determine these with 100% accuracy.

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

In this interview, Marcel Lachenmann describes the importance of characterizing small molecules in the pharma, food and polymer industry and how NMR achieves this.

Characterizing Molecules with NMR
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Dolomite Bio launches novel Nadia product family for single-cell research