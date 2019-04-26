Porvair Sciences' ultra-flat Krystal glass bottom microplates for imaging applications

Apr 26 2019

The family of ultra-flat Krystal glass bottom microplates from Porvair Sciences provide unmatched performance for high-throughput screening and tissue culture applications.

The automation-compatible Krystal plates combine the advantageous optical properties of glass, low background and low birefringence, with the versatility of a microplate. Precision engineered, using a polystyrene frame and a borosilicate glass sheet fixed to the base with a biocompatible adhesive, Krystal plates offer a high degree of planar flatness (+/- 50 microns) across the base, excellent light transmission and a flat optical plane for growing cells. In addition, the nominal cut-off wavelength of 335 nm allows most fluorescence assays to be excited or read through the plate glass bottom.

These unique advantages together also translate into a significant increase in measurement precision and elimination of read errors when performing cell-based assays using fluorescent or luminescent imaging.

Krystal glass bottom plates are proven to demonstrate higher performance than standard polystyrene plates for whole plate CCD imaging, laser detection and high-resolution microscopy using confocal imaging. Available in a choice of ANSI/SLAS standard 96- and 384-well formats.

Source:

http://www.porvair-sciences.com/

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Fluorescence

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Krystal 2000 microplate design improves fluorescence and luminescence measurement
New Chromatrap ChIP-seq kit performs chromatin immunoprecipitation with unparalleled sensitivity
Highly effective protocol to prepare cannabis samples for THC/CBD analysis
Porvair announces availability of US-manufactured sample storage microplate
New Vyon porous plastic materials for healthcare and medical applications
Porvair Sciences offers new affordable microplate sealing system
Chromatrap buffer reagents for lysing cells offer many benefits
Advanced porous plastic materials for medical and life science markets

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

In this interview Dr Kushol Gupta, Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about the importance of light scattering techniques for investigating structure and mechanism of action in his ongoing research into HIV integrase and the development of HIV therapeutics.

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

The purpose of antibody protein sequencing is to accurately deduce every single amino acid present in the primary sequence. This is an issue with isoleucine and leucine which have the same molecular weight. Rapid Novor has developed a technique to determine these with 100% accuracy.

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

In this interview, Marcel Lachenmann describes the importance of characterizing small molecules in the pharma, food and polymer industry and how NMR achieves this.

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

More Content from Porvair Sciences Limited

See all content from Porvair Sciences Limited
You might also like... ×
Porvair Sciences to improve the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer