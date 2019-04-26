Porvair Sciences' ultra-flat Krystal glass bottom microplates for imaging applications

The family of ultra-flat Krystal™ glass bottom microplates from Porvair Sciences provide unmatched performance for high-throughput screening and tissue culture applications.

The automation-compatible Krystal™ plates combine the advantageous optical properties of glass, low background and low birefringence, with the versatility of a microplate. Precision engineered, using a polystyrene frame and a borosilicate glass sheet fixed to the base with a biocompatible adhesive, Krystal™ plates offer a high degree of planar flatness (+/- 50 microns) across the base, excellent light transmission and a flat optical plane for growing cells. In addition, the nominal cut-off wavelength of 335 nm allows most fluorescence assays to be excited or read through the plate glass bottom.

These unique advantages together also translate into a significant increase in measurement precision and elimination of read errors when performing cell-based assays using fluorescent or luminescent imaging.

Krystal™ glass bottom plates are proven to demonstrate higher performance than standard polystyrene plates for whole plate CCD imaging, laser detection and high-resolution microscopy using confocal imaging. Available in a choice of ANSI/SLAS standard 96- and 384-well formats.