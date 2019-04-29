Reproducible and validatable sterilization at Labvolution 2019

From May 21 to 23, Systec GmbH, the market leader in the field of laboratory equipment, will present its autoclaves, media preparators and dispensing and dosing solutions for liquids or microbiological culture media at Labvolution 2019 in Hanover.

As part of the trade fair's theme - "the networked laboratory" - visitors can familiarise themselves with individually programmable sterilizing technologies and powerful documentation systems. Systec GmbH is supported by its partner in the field of process evaluation and qualification, the Evidencia GmbH.

Systec and Evidencia are located in Hall 20, Stand C23.

The whole world of laboratory technology

Labvolution in Hanover is the central European trade fair for laboratory technologies and laboratory standards in laboratory practice. As in previous years, Systec GmbH, a leading manufacturer of laboratory equipment for the sterilization, preparation, and dosing of sterilizing and nutrient media, occupies a central position in the Labvolution exhibitor lineup. Interested parties from industries as diverse as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food processing can take a direct look at the German company's innovative products.

Innovative laboratory equipment from Systec

Sterilisation is of particular importance in many industrial sectors: contaminated instruments or nutrient media containers can falsify entire test series; while waste such as biological hazardous substances needs to be completely sterilized for safety reasons. Therefore laboratories all over the world depend on the reliable autoclaves of Systec GmbH: Steam, high temperatures, and pressure mean that the state-of-the-art equipment can sterilize complex sterilization media such as filled rubbish bags, liquids or porous solids in a reliable, reproducible and verifiable manner.

Particular attention is paid to the practical suitability of Systec laboratory autoclaves: All parameters of a work process can be individually programmed and saved via the practical touchscreens. Depending on the sterilization medium, pre-programmed parameters can be selected in just a few steps.

This speeds up the sterilization of large batches from many different media. With appropriate documentation software (eg FDA 21 CFR Part 11 compliant), all sterilization processes can be tracked and assigned in detail.

In addition, Systec laboratory autoclaves can be equipped with different options to optimize specific sterilization procedures. For example, solids can be automatically freed of residual liquid after sterilization, for example by the Superdry drying system.

The Ultracooler system, which reduces the recooling time by up to 90% compared to self-cooling, is also particularly suitable for large batches. This minimizes the time between sterilization procedures and optimizes laboratory workflows.

World class autoclaves at Labvolution

In addition to the popular Systec H-Series (65 to 1580 liters) horizontal autoclaves that can be fed from the front, visitors to the Hanover fair can also marvel at the practical hatch autoclaves of the Systec H- Series 2D (90 to 1580 liters).

These innovative laboratory autoclaves have two doors, making them ideal for space-saving, gas-tight installation in partitions. For smaller-volume sterilization, however, the Systec V-Series (40 to 150 liter) stand-alone autoclaves and the D-Series (23 to 200 liter) tabletop autoclaves are on display at the Systec booth.

Modern solutions for preparation and filling

For those visitors who are already familiar with Systec media preparation solutions, it's also worth taking a look. With Mediaprep and Mediafill, an innovative media preparation system (10 to 120 litres), as well as technology for the automatic filling and stacking of culture media in petri dishes as well as bi and tri-plates, are shown.

Anyone who is not already familiar with the practical system for automatic preparation of up to 660 Petri dishes can get an idea of it before the Labvolution at . Further information on products and services from Systec GmbH can be found in the following video: