Researchers use nitrous oxide to unravel rapid function of antidepressant mechanisms

Apr 29 2019

Ketamine is commonly used in emergency medicine as an anesthetic drug. Later it was discovered to have rapid-acting antidepressant effects, but the mechanisms by which ketamine alleviates depression are still unknown.

Ketamine, however, may not be the only drug having rapid antidepressant effects. A small clinical trial published in 2015 suggests that another anesthetic, nitrous oxide ("laughing gas"), produce similar effects in a subset of patients.

Associate Professor Tomi Rantamäki and his team at the University of Helsinki, Finland, recently demonstrated that nitrous oxide facilitates activation of the cortex of the brain during gas administration in rodents. After this, slow EEG activity in the cortex increases and molecular mechanisms, associated with rapid antidepressant effects, become regulated.

Related Stories

A similar rebound EEG phenomenon has been previously associated with the ketamine, as well as with electroconvulsive therapy (ECT). Now researchers have connected these brain waves, typical of deep sleep, with neurotrophic signaling pathways known to be important for ketamine´s antidepressant actions.

These results propose that the core component in rapid amelioration of depression may rely on intrinsic homeostatic changes triggered within the brain in response to pharmacological challenge by drugs like ketamine or nitrous oxide, and its consecutive release after the effects have worn off.

"Like throwing a rock into a still pond, the impact of the stone on the surface of the water sets the events in motion, but the subsequent waves linger on for a long time. We think that these waves may be equally important as the initial impact," says doctoral student Samuel Kohtala.

Investigations into the shared features of these treatments may provide scientists opportunities to develop measures to monitor and control the effectiveness of rapid-acting antidepressants.

"My hunch is that sleep and its mechanisms are at the core of rapid antidepressant effects. The role of sleep hasn't been studied that much in this context", concludes Rantamäki, whose team is now also part of the SleepWell multidisciplinary research programme at the Faculty of Medicine, University of Helsinki. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/30288695

Source:

https://www.helsinki.fi/en/news/health-news/laughing-gas-helps-to-unravel-rapid-function-of-antidepressant-mechanisms

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Despite expansion of insurance coverage for depression, treatment rates are lower than expected
Sleep loss greatly interferes with job performance
Researchers use brain scans to provide better understanding of unconscious bias
Disruptive behaviors in autistic children linked to reduced brain connectivity
Device converts brain signals into speech, offering hope for patients
Scientists develop maps of two melatonin receptors vital for sleep, other biological processes
Computer program mimics natural speech using brain signals from epilepsy patients
Researchers are developing brand-new method to cure brain tumors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

In this interview Dr Kushol Gupta, Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about the importance of light scattering techniques for investigating structure and mechanism of action in his ongoing research into HIV integrase and the development of HIV therapeutics.

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

The purpose of antibody protein sequencing is to accurately deduce every single amino acid present in the primary sequence. This is an issue with isoleucine and leucine which have the same molecular weight. Rapid Novor has developed a technique to determine these with 100% accuracy.

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study: Involvement of prefrontal cortex areas decreases with aging