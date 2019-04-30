NIH's All Of Us Research Program to host special symposium on May 6, 2019

Apr 30 2019

What: The All of Us Research Program at the National Institutes of Health is hosting a special symposium, "From Data to Discoveries: Creating a Research Program for All of Us." Marking one year from the program's national launch, speakers will identify the building blocks of a meaningful research program, including an engaged and diverse participant community, and forecast the program's scientific possibilities. Also at the event, the program will introduce the beta version of the All of Us Data Browser, an interactive tool available to the public that provides summary statistics from the program's growing database, with information from participants' surveys, physical measurements and electronic health records.

Who: Speakers include:

  • Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., Director, National Institutes of Health
  • Eric Dishman, Director, All of Us Research Program
  • Gary H. Gibbons, M.D., Director, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
  • Nora D. Volkow, M.D., Director, National Institute on Drug Abuse

with

  • Elizabeth Cohn, Ph.D., R.N., Rudin Professor of Nursing, Hunter-Bellevue School of Nursing, City University of New York
  • David Glazer, Engineering Director, Verily
  • Deven McGraw, J.D., General Counsel and Chief Regulatory Officer, Ciitizen
  • Ana Pavón, Program Coordinator, PASOs-Midlands
  • Robert A. Winn, M.D., Associate Vice Chancellor for Community Based Practice; Director, University of Illinois Cancer Center; and Professor of Medicine, University of Illinois at Chicago

When: Monday, May 6, 2019; 10-11:30 a.m. EDT

Where: Masur Auditorium, NIH Clinical Center (Building 10), NIH Campus, Bethesda, Maryland

Please see NIH Visitor Information for a map and details about campus access.

The event also will be streamed via NIH Videocast and Facebook Live.

Contact: Members of the press interested in attending should contact Katie Rush or Veronica Anderson at [email protected] with any questions or to discuss interview, filming and photography opportunities.

