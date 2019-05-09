Obesity in early pregnancy related to higher risks of pregnancy complications

May 9 2019

In a prospective study of 18,481 pregnant women in China who had never given birth before, obesity in early pregnancy was linked to higher risks of spontaneous abortion, preterm birth, and large birth weight in newborns.

In the Obesity study, being underweight during pregnancy was linked to higher risks for early neonatal deaths, as well as low birth weight.

The findings point to the importance of an appropriate weight before and during pregnancy.

"Women who plan pregnancies and their prenatal care providers may wish to weigh these findings to decrease the related risks," said senior author Dr. Jianmeng Liu, of the Peking University Health Science Center, in China.

Source:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/obesity/obesity-early-pregnancy-linked-pregnancy-complications

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
