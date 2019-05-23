Teething gels to be applied as directed

May 23 2019

The Australian Self Medication Industry (ASMI) today reassured Australian parents that teething gels have a long history of safe use when applied as directed.

Australian parents can continue to use teething gels as directed, to soothe teething pain in children.

As a parent myself, I know how distressing teething pain in children can be and how important teething gels are, alongside other techniques and measures, to provide responsible Self Care for children at home.

Teething gels are regulated as medicines in Australia and are subject to the very high efficacy, quality and safety standards set by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

It’s incredibly important that parents follow the instructions on the label and if unsure, seek the advice of a healthcare professional”

Mr Steve Scarff, ASMI’s Regulatory & Legal Affairs Director

Distractions and exercise may be key to managing chronic pain