ISPOR examines the issue of patient access and biosimilars

May 26 2019

ISPOR the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), examined the issue of patient access and biosimilars this afternoon at its ISPOR 2019 annual conference with the session [W20], "Improving Patient Access to Life Saving Therapies: What Needs to Be Done to Fulfill the Promise of Biosimilars?"

Discussion leaders for the workshop session included:

  • Delphine Courmier, PhD, MBA; Amgen; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA
  • Cate Lockhart, PharmD, PhD; Biologics and Biosimilars Collective Intelligence Consortium; Greenbank, WA, USA
  • Steven Simoens, MSc, PhD; KU Leuven; Leuven, Belgium
  • Jacqueline Vanderpuye-Orgle, PhD; Parexel; Glendale, CA, USA

Biosimilars hold the promise of reducing healthcare costs and improving patient access to life-saving biologics. In Europe, robust market competition has resulted in savings to healthcare systems. However, tremendous variation exists across countries in the adoption of biosimilars.

Professor Simoens provided an overview of the current biosimilars landscape in Europe, including the gaps and challenges that exist, such as the choice of analytical approach, managed entry agreements, and the use of value-added services. Dr Vanderpuye-Orgle discussed the factors that may contribute to suboptimal adoption of biosimilars in the United States, including approval process and payer expectations. Dr Lockhart noted studies show that physicians' concerns regarding biosimilars include insufficient guidance on switching, evolving standards of care, and patient-level outcomes. She also pointed out that patients worry about manufacturer quality, long-term safety and efficacy, and imperfect understanding of rapidly evolving concepts. Dr Courmier outlined the manufacturer perspective of biosimilars.

ISPOR is recognized globally as the leading professional society for health economics and outcomes research and its role in improving healthcare decisions. ISPOR 2019 is the leading global HEOR conference and draws nearly 4000 healthcare thought leaders and stakeholders, including researchers and academicians, assessors and regulators, payers and policy makers, the life sciences industry, healthcare providers, and patient engagement organizations.

Source:

ISPOR

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
