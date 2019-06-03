Heart patient at Loyola Medicine makes a $1.5 million gift to advance cardiology treatments

Grateful for the exceptional care he received from Loyola Medicine cardiologist David Wilber, MD, FAHA, FACC, heart patient Donald Scott and his wife Susan have made a $1.5 million gift to advance cardiology treatments, education and research.

The gift includes $1 million to purchase new software, technology and equipment and $500,000 to support five one-year research fellowships. Cardiologists chosen for the coveted fellowships will develop research skills, gain experience and conduct research in electrophysiology.

"Don and Susan's generous gift will have a tremendous impact both immediately and over the long term in our ability to treat complex arrhythmias and improve patient outcomes," Dr. Wilber said. Dr. Wilber, Loyola's medical director of clinical electrophysiology, is a nationally known expert in the treatment of arrhythmias (heart rhythm disorders).

Mr. Scott noted that arrhythmias can run in families, including his own. His family made the gift to help current and future heart patients and to express its appreciation for the care Mr. Scott received from Dr. Wilber.

Dr. Wilber established Loyola's electrophysiology program in 1986, and became a national leader in clinical trials of new medications, procedures and technologies to treat arrhythmias. Dr. Wilber is an author of more than 500 studies and scientific publications and has repeatedly been named to Chicago magazine's Top Doctors list.

Mr. Scott is the retired CEO of Old National Insurance, Indiana's largest independent insurance agency. He and Susan have four children and 11 grandchildren. They live in Naples, Florida and Terre Haute, Indiana.

It is incredibly rewarding to see someone recognize the care they received and give back in such a meaningful way." Verghese Mathew, MD, FACC, FSCAI, Division Director of Cardiology

Mr. Scott said Dr. Wilber did far more than repair his heart. "He gave me my life back."

Loyola's multidisciplinary team of leading cardiac electrophysiologists, advanced practice nurses, technical staff, imaging experts and other clinicians provides an integrated approach to the diagnosis and treatment of a full range of heart rhythm disorders and underlying conditions. Loyola is ranked 27th in the nation in U.S. News and World Report's 2018-19 Best Hospitals ratings for cardiology and heart surgery.

Source:

Loyola University Health System