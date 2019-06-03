Heart patient at Loyola Medicine makes a $1.5 million gift to advance cardiology treatments

Jun 3 2019

Grateful for the exceptional care he received from Loyola Medicine cardiologist David Wilber, MD, FAHA, FACC, heart patient Donald Scott and his wife Susan have made a $1.5 million gift to advance cardiology treatments, education and research.

The gift includes $1 million to purchase new software, technology and equipment and $500,000 to support five one-year research fellowships. Cardiologists chosen for the coveted fellowships will develop research skills, gain experience and conduct research in electrophysiology.

"Don and Susan's generous gift will have a tremendous impact both immediately and over the long term in our ability to treat complex arrhythmias and improve patient outcomes," Dr. Wilber said. Dr. Wilber, Loyola's medical director of clinical electrophysiology, is a nationally known expert in the treatment of arrhythmias (heart rhythm disorders).

Related Stories

Mr. Scott noted that arrhythmias can run in families, including his own. His family made the gift to help current and future heart patients and to express its appreciation for the care Mr. Scott received from Dr. Wilber.

Dr. Wilber established Loyola's electrophysiology program in 1986, and became a national leader in clinical trials of new medications, procedures and technologies to treat arrhythmias. Dr. Wilber is an author of more than 500 studies and scientific publications and has repeatedly been named to Chicago magazine's Top Doctors list.

Mr. Scott is the retired CEO of Old National Insurance, Indiana's largest independent insurance agency. He and Susan have four children and 11 grandchildren. They live in Naples, Florida and Terre Haute, Indiana.

It is incredibly rewarding to see someone recognize the care they received and give back in such a meaningful way."

Verghese Mathew, MD, FACC, FSCAI, Division Director of Cardiology

Mr. Scott said Dr. Wilber did far more than repair his heart. "He gave me my life back."

Loyola's multidisciplinary team of leading cardiac electrophysiologists, advanced practice nurses, technical staff, imaging experts and other clinicians provides an integrated approach to the diagnosis and treatment of a full range of heart rhythm disorders and underlying conditions. Loyola is ranked 27th in the nation in U.S. News and World Report's 2018-19 Best Hospitals ratings for cardiology and heart surgery.

Source:

Loyola University Health System

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study: Perceived inability to act on heart attack symptoms could signify life-threatening situation
Study reveals how genetic message to produce healthy heart tissue is altered during stress, aging
Drug therapy for stable heart failure patients can be simplified by stopping diuretics
New imaging method to identify patients with ischemic heart disease
Reprieve Cardiovascular announces results of clinical trials in patients with acute heart failure
Being overweight around age 18 linked with higher risk of cardiomyopathy in adulthood
Study links heartburn drugs to fatal cases of heart, kidney disease and gastrointestinal cancer
UAB study reveals how enzyme lipoxygenase drives heart failure after heart attacks

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New insights into diagnosis and treatment of heart muscle disease in children