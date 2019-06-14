Bio-based plastic Street activity helps children to make their own plastic

Jun 14 2019

The transition to a bio-based economy starts by raising already young children's awareness. Activities which take technology and chemistry of bio-based materials in the schools make children curious and help them understand better such an important yet complex topic. An example is the Bio-based plastic Street, a fun and interactive way to show children to how to make their own bio-based plastic.

Only few people know that plastic is not necessarily made from petroleum and that instead it can also be made from plant-based materials like starch. In the Bioplastic Street, organized by the BioCannDo project, children aged between 8 and 15 can cut, mix, filter, inject and finally make their own plastic form starting from one of their favorite foods: potatoes! They can also use a microscope to analyze the pieces of raw materials they are using.

A whole class can work on the Bioplastic Street at the same time and it will take them about three quarters of an hour to complete the entire experiment and produce their own plastic form, under the guidance of expert staff. Kids love working at the Bioplastic Street: they learn while using their own creativity, which makes it easier for them to grasp the concept of sustainability. The Bioplastic Street can be, for example, a project at school. It is particularly recommended to upper primary education or the first three years of secondary education. But it is also perfect as an event or open day in the field of bio-based economy.

Youris.com

