APPG report highlights need to improve identification and treatment of sepsis

Jul 4 2019

Today the UK Sepsis Trust (UKST) announces findings from an APPG report on sepsis, revealing that the overwhelming majority of Trusts and hospitals use clinical tools developed by the UK Sepsis Trust. The report found that 80% of Trusts surveyed are using UKST’s recognition pathway, Red Flag Sepsis and that nearly 100% of Trusts are using The UK Sepsis Trust’s treatment pathway, the Sepsis Six, both of which tools support NHS implementation guidance.

The FOI report calls for commitment from all NHS organizations to adopt these tools, for better use of data interoperability to identify those most at risk and, lastly, for a far-reaching public awareness campaign, endorsed by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to make more people aware of the condition, giving them a better chance of survival.

Related Stories

This report is published alongside the announcement by UKST of the recent endorsement of their screening and action tools by NICE, as well as a new formal collaboration between UKST and the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM). As partners, UKST and RCEM will work together to improve data interoperability between hospitals in order to target care towards those who need it most urgently, also supported by Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), NHS England and NHS Digital.

Dr Ron Daniels BEM, CEO of the UK Sepsis Trust comments:

This report shows that we’ve made great strides in the right direction when it comes to caring for those with sepsis, but it also shows that there is more to be done to improve sepsis care. Despite the fact that the overwhelming majority of Trusts are using our clinical tools, the problem of sepsis is more prevalent than ever. We must now urgently focus our attentions on further improving the identification and treatment of sepsis. Using interoperable data shared between hospitals and Trusts will enable healthcare professionals to identify more accurately those most at risk, and in most urgent need of care.”

Dr Aidan Fowler, NHS National Director for Patient Safety comments:

We welcome the progress that has been made while recognizing that there is more to be done as we continue to work on deterioration including sepsis, and welcome the UK Sepsis Trust’s input to that important work.”

Nicola Bent, Director of the System Engagement Programme at NICE, comments:

UKST’s screening and action tools accurately reflect NICE’s evidence-based guidance on sepsis. We’re therefore pleased to endorse these resources to help patients with sepsis receive prompt and effective care.”

Source:

UK Sepsis Trust

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

EUSEM expresses concerns about the low level of evidence that underlies 1-hour sepsis bundle
Doctors urge hospitals to reconsider the type of fluids used to treat children with sepsis
New research defines the chain of molecular events that goes awry in sepsis
Sepsis Alliance launches Maternal Sepsis Day to raise awareness and save lives
Study explains why several clinical trials of treatments for sepsis have been failed
New sepsis detector uses photonics to make accurate diagnosis in less than thirty minutes
KAIST research team finds cause of sepsis-induced lung injury
SMFM releases new recommendations related to diagnosis and treatment of sepsis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Using Light Scattering to Characterize Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions

Harnessing the interactions between DNA, RNA, and proteins holds much promise for detecting biomarkers, diagnosing disease, and improving cancer-targeting therapeutics. Quantifying these interactions is essential for understanding and controlling their biomolecular mechanisms.

Using Light Scattering to Characterize Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists identify mechanism that makes babies more likely than adults to die from sepsis