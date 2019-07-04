APPG report highlights need to improve identification and treatment of sepsis

Today the UK Sepsis Trust (UKST) announces findings from an APPG report on sepsis, revealing that the overwhelming majority of Trusts and hospitals use clinical tools developed by the UK Sepsis Trust. The report found that 80% of Trusts surveyed are using UKST’s recognition pathway, Red Flag Sepsis and that nearly 100% of Trusts are using The UK Sepsis Trust’s treatment pathway, the Sepsis Six, both of which tools support NHS implementation guidance.

The FOI report calls for commitment from all NHS organizations to adopt these tools, for better use of data interoperability to identify those most at risk and, lastly, for a far-reaching public awareness campaign, endorsed by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to make more people aware of the condition, giving them a better chance of survival.

This report is published alongside the announcement by UKST of the recent endorsement of their screening and action tools by NICE, as well as a new formal collaboration between UKST and the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM). As partners, UKST and RCEM will work together to improve data interoperability between hospitals in order to target care towards those who need it most urgently, also supported by Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), NHS England and NHS Digital.

Dr Ron Daniels BEM, CEO of the UK Sepsis Trust comments:

This report shows that we’ve made great strides in the right direction when it comes to caring for those with sepsis, but it also shows that there is more to be done to improve sepsis care. Despite the fact that the overwhelming majority of Trusts are using our clinical tools, the problem of sepsis is more prevalent than ever. We must now urgently focus our attentions on further improving the identification and treatment of sepsis. Using interoperable data shared between hospitals and Trusts will enable healthcare professionals to identify more accurately those most at risk, and in most urgent need of care.”

Dr Aidan Fowler, NHS National Director for Patient Safety comments:

We welcome the progress that has been made while recognizing that there is more to be done as we continue to work on deterioration including sepsis, and welcome the UK Sepsis Trust’s input to that important work.”

Nicola Bent, Director of the System Engagement Programme at NICE, comments: