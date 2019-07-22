CHLA researcher receives NIH grant to study repair and regeneration mechanisms in the gut

Chemotherapy and radiation target cancer cells but these treatments produce unwanted side effects on healthy tissue. The intestines are particularly sensitive to this toxicity. A better understanding of how intestinal tissue repairs itself in response to injury could help medicine develop ways to minimize these and other off-target effects. Children's Hospital Los Angeles investigator Mark Frey, PhD, has received a $1.7M grant from the National Institutes of Health to study mechanisms of repair and regeneration in the intestinal tract.

Tumor cells divide and multiply faster than normal cells. Most cancer treatments target this rapid growth process. The idea is to kill the cancer while causing minimal damage to healthy tissue. But some cells - like those lining the intestines - are also rapidly-dividing.

It's the most rapidly renewing tissue in the adult human body. It's turning over constantly because it's always exposed to toxins and bacteria."

Mark Frey, PhD, Children's Hospital Los Angeles investigator

Related Stories

This rapid turnover of cells is a mechanism used by the intestines to replace damaged cells after injury or normal wear and tear. But this also makes the gastrointestinal tract more vulnerable than other tissue types to treatments like chemotherapy and radiation. Dr. Frey runs a lab in the Saban Research Institute of Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where he studies how the epithelium - the layer of cells that line the intestines - regenerates to repair itself after injury.

The new funding will help Dr. Frey uncover the mechanisms of epithelial growth. His work will examine two proteins that are critical to this process - ErbB3 and ErbB4. These proteins are found on the surface of many cell types, including cells in the intestines. Dr. Frey's research has shown that they are critical to both survival and differentiation of intestinal stem cells. His upcoming research will uncover the precise mechanisms through which these receptors regulate the balance of stem cells in the epithelium.

"If we understand how the regenerative and repair process in the intestine works," he says, "we can design ways to drive repair during chemo or radiation treatment to decrease toxicity and provide a better quality of life."

Source:

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study analyzes high capacity of A. baumannii to persist on various surfaces
Danbury Hospital launches 'Healing Hugs' for its most vulnerable patients
Study: Offering a wide variety of snack food encourages children to eat more
Initiating dialysis at higher level of kidney function linked to lower patient survival
Repurposing a heart drug could increase survival rate of children with ependymoma
Home-based support network helps stroke patients adjust after hospital discharge
Maternal race not a factor for children experiencing 'language gap', research finds
New curriculum to improve soft skills in schools boosts children’s health and behavior

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Guidelines to help children develop healthy habits early in life