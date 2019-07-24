Study finds higher opioid prescribing rates in the U.S. compared to other countries

Physicians in the United States may prescribe opioids more frequently to patients during hospitalization and at discharge when compared to their physician peers in other countries, according to a recently published study led by researchers from the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

The study reviewed prescribing practices at 11 academic hospitals in eight countries - the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, Taiwan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The four hospitals in the United States were the University of Colorado Hospital, Denver Health, Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, and Legacy Health in Portland, Oregon.

"Compared with patients hospitalized in other countries, a greater percentage of those hospitalized in the US were prescribed opioid analgesics both during hospitalization and at the time of discharge, even after adjustment for pain severity as well as several other factors like how ill the patients were," wrote the authors of the article that was published online today in the Journal of Hospital Medicine.

Related Stories

The first author of the article is Marisha Burden, MD, associate professor of medicine at the CU School of Medicine and head of the Division of Hospital Medicine.

The study is important because the epidemic misuse of opioid medications has led to addiction and premature death in many communities across the country.

For the newly published study, the researchers approached 1,309 eligible patients and 981 of them consented to the study. Five hundred three were in the United States and 478 were from other countries. Seventy-nine percent of the patients in U.S. hospitals who experienced pain were prescribed opioids during hospitalization, compared with 51 percent of patients at the sites in other countries.

In addition to prescribing practices, the authors note that the patients' perception of pain and the cultural biases toward pain medication may have affected the prescribing practices.

While we observed that physicians in the US more frequently prescribed opioid analgesics during hospitalizations than physicians working in other countries, we also observed that patients in the US reported higher levels of pain during their hospitalization. Our study also suggests that reducing the opioid epidemic in the US may require addressing patients' expectations regarding pain control in addition to providers' inpatient analgesic prescribing patterns."

Marisha Burden, MD, associate professor of medicine, CU School of Medicine and co-authors

Source:

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Abbott and health industry leaders announce 2019 UNIVANTS of Healthcare Excellence Award winners
Danbury Hospital launches 'Healing Hugs' for its most vulnerable patients
Medicaid disenrollment leads to reduction in healthcare use among people with mental health disorders
Poole Hospital NHS Foundation Trust will be the first to use helium-free MR technology
Change in care protocol of weight-reduction operations exceeds its desired effect
LifeBridge Health launches virtual hospital to enhance patient care and experience
Leading healthcare organizations urge Government to prioritize a new alcohol strategy
Defective potassium channels linked only with headaches, not body pain

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
CHLA researcher receives NIH grant to study repair and regeneration mechanisms in the gut