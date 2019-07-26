Cherwell announces appointment of Jonathan Roger as Engineering Manager

Cherwell Laboratories, specialist suppliers of environmental monitoring and process validation solutions for the pharmaceutical and related industries, has announced the appointment of Jonathan Roger as Engineering Manager and part of Cherwell’s management team.

Jonathan Roger, Engineering Manager, Cherwell Laboratories

As Engineering Manager, Jonathan will head up Cherwell’s experienced team of engineers, responsible for the routine servicing and calibration of customers’ SAS microbial air samplers within the Company workshop and at customer sites. In addition, the engineering department is also responsible for Cherwell’s own specialist manufacturing equipment and cleanroom services. Jonathan will continue to maintain the team’s focus on providing excellent customer service, ensuring fast turnaround times for service and calibration, minimizing SAS air sampler downtime; while identifying key opportunities to further enhance manufacturing processes and engineering systems.

Jonathan studied Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering at Portsmouth University before completing 15 years in the newspaper printing industry, the last 5 years as Engineering Manager at Newsquest Oxford. He then took a Quality Management role at Rexam, a beverage can manufacturer, and from there a Production Manager role followed at AG Barr soft drinks. Then back as an Engineering Manager at British Bakels, making bakery ingredients for supermarket instore bakeries before joining Cherwell Laboratories.

Talking about his new role, Jonathan says:

It’s great to join Cherwell Laboratories, a growing company with great aspirations, I believe my experience and drive can help the company move forward. Having worked in high speed, high volume manufacturing most of my working life, Cherwell Laboratories offer a different set of challenges and is a fantastic opportunity. I will be looking at how we can improve current engineering systems, continuous improvements around the site and making sure we offer great service for our customers.”

On the appointment of Jonathan as Cherwell’s Engineering Manager, Martyn Young, Operations Director at Cherwell, commented:

I am delighted to welcome Jonathan in joining Cherwell and strengthening the senior management team. Jonathan is very much part of our continuing development of Cherwell Laboratories. He brings skills, experience and energy which I am confident will add value to the success of the company.”

Cherwell has been supplying the UK market with the SAS range of microbial air samplers for over 30 years. The range includes a wide selection of portable hand held units, a compressed air sampling device and an isolator specific unit, all of which provide benefits for specific environmental monitoring purposes.