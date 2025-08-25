Small peptide produced by gut bacteria identified as key factor in kidney fibrosis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignAug 25 2025

A molecule made by bacteria in the gut can hitch a ride to the kidneys, where it sets off a chain reaction of inflammation, scarring and fibrosis - a serious complication of diabetes and a leading cause of kidney failure - according to a new study from researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan.

After finding high levels of corisin - a small peptide produced by Staphylococcus bacteria in the gut - in the blood of patients with diabetic kidney fibrosis, the researchers used computer simulations and tissue and mouse experiments to track how corisin affects the kidneys, how it gets there from the gut, and a possible method of countering it with antibody treatment.

"Our earlier studies showed corisin can damage cells and worsen tissue scarring and fibrosis in other organs, so we suspected it might be a hidden driver of kidney fibrosis," said Illinois animal sciences professor Isaac Cann, who led the study with Mie University immunology professor Dr. Esteban Gabazza. Cann and Gabazza are affiliates of the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology at Illinois. "Our new findings suggest corisin is indeed a hidden culprit behind progressive kidney damage in diabetes, and that blocking it could offer a new way to protect kidney health in patients."

The researchers published their findings in the journal Nature Communications.

Diabetic kidney fibrosis is a major cause of kidney failure worldwide, yet the key drivers of it have remained a mystery, and no treatments can stop the process, said Dr. Taro Yasuma of Mie University, a medical doctor and the first author of the manuscript.

Many people with longstanding diabetes eventually develop kidney fibrosis, and once it progresses, there are limited options beyond dialysis or kidney transplantation. Current treatments mainly focus on controlling blood sugar and blood pressure, but there's no cure that stops or reverses the scarring or fibrotic process."

Dr. Taro Yasuma of Mie University

The researchers began by screening the blood and urine of patients with diabetic kidney disease. They found that patients had significantly more corisin than their healthy counterparts, and that the amount of corisin in the blood correlated with the extent of kidney damage.

Upon seeing the same results in mice with kidney fibrosis, the researchers tracked what corisin was doing in the kidneys of the mice. They found that corisin speeds up aging in kidney cells, setting off a chain reaction from inflammation to cell death to a buildup of scar tissue, eventually resulting in the loss of kidney function and worsening fibrosis.

Related Stories

But how was corisin getting from the gut to the kidneys? Cann and Gabazza's groups collaborated with U. of I. chemical and biomolecular engineering professor Diwakar Shukla's group to produce computer simulations and laboratory experiments to follow corisin's journey from the gut to the bloodstream. They found that corisin can attach to albumin, one of the most common proteins in blood, and ride it through the bloodstream. When it reaches the kidneys, corisin detaches from the albumin to attack the delicate structures that filter blood and urine.

To confirm that corisin was the main culprit behind the kidney damage, the researchers gave the mice antibodies against corisin. They saw a dramatic reduction in the speed of kidney damage.

"When we treated the mice with an antibody that neutralizes corisin, it slowed the aging of kidney cells and greatly reduced kidney scarring," said Gabazza, who also is an adjunct professor of animal sciences at Illinois. "While no such antibody is currently approved for use in humans, our findings suggest it could be developed into a new treatment."

Next, the researchers plan to test anticorisin treatments in more advanced animal models, such as pigs, to explore how they could be adapted for safe use in humans. The U. of I. and Mie University have a joint invention disclosure on corisin antibodies.

"Our work suggests that blocking corisin, either with antibodies or other targeted therapies, could slow down or prevent kidney scarring in diabetes and thus enhance the quality of life for patients," Cann said.

This study was supported by the Japan Science and Technology Agency, the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science, the Takeda Science Foundation, the

Japan Association for Diabetes Education and Care, the Eli Lilly Japan Innovation Research Grant, the Daiwa Security Foundation and the Charles and Margaret Levin Family Foundation. Cann is also a professor of microbiology and nutritional sciences and a member of the Center for East Asian and Pacific Studies at Illinois.

Source:

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Journal reference:

Yasuma, T., et al. (2025). Microbiota-derived corisin accelerates kidney fibrosis by promoting cellular aging. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-025-61847-2.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How the Vutara VXL simplifies single-molecule imaging
Targeting mitochondrial biogenesis to improve outcomes in acute kidney injury
Gut bacteria in mothers and newborns may shape infants’ risk of early respiratory infections
Gut bacteria and insomnia influence each other in small but significant ways, study shows
New therapies for acute kidney injury show promise
Bacteria and viruses team up to target cancer
International experts recommend broader use of cardioprotective diabetes drugs
Study shows probiotics help preterm babies fight antibiotic-resistant bacteria

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Gut bacteria provide key to identifying colorectal cancer from stool samples