Scientists discover why patients with chronic kidney disease die of heart problems

Scientists have discovered an answer to the longstanding mystery of why more than half of patients with chronic kidney disease ultimately die of cardiovascular problems: Their kidneys produce a substance that poisons the heart.

The researchers, at UVA Health and Mount Sinai, say the discovery could let doctors identify people at risk and develop new treatments to help prevent and treat heart failure for these patients.

Kidney and heart disease can develop silently, so they are often discovered only after damage has already been done. Our findings can help to identify patients at risk for heart failure earlier, enabling earlier treatment and improved outcomes." Uta Erdbrügger, MD, researcher, internal medicine physician-scientist, University of Virginia School of Medicine's Division of Nephrology

Heart failure in chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease affects more than 1 in 7 Americans – approximately 35 million people in the United States, according to the National Institutes of Health. About 1 in 3 patients with diabetes and about 1 in 5 people with hypertension (high blood pressure) have kidney disease, the agency reports.

The link between chronic kidney disease (CKD) and cardiovascular problems has been well documented, with the severity of cardiovascular disease correlating directly with CKD. But scientists have struggled to understand why, partly because shared risk factors such as obesity and hypertension muddy the waters when it comes to determining cause and effect.

Scientists had, until now, been unable to pinpoint any kidney-specific risk factor that could be causing toxicity in the heart. But the new research from Erdbrügger and colleagues identifies a culprit: particles called "circulating extracellular vesicles" produced in diseased kidneys.

Extracellular vesicles are produced by almost all cells and serve as important messengers by carrying proteins and other materials to other cells. But the extracellular vesicles produced in kidneys with CKD carry small, non-coding RNA called miRNA that are toxic to the heart, the researchers determined.

In lab mice, blocking the extracellular vesicles from circulating significantly improved heart function and alleviated heart failure. The scientists also looked at blood plasma samples donated by patients with CKD and by healthy patients and confirmed the presence of harmful extracellular vesicles in the CKD patients.

"Doctors always wondered how organs such as the kidney and heart communicate with each other. We show that EVs from the kidney can travel to the heart and be toxic," Erdbrügger said. "We are just at the beginning to understand this communication."

The results, she said, suggest that scientists may be able to develop a blood test to identify CKD patients at high risk for serious heart problems. They also may be able to target the circulating extracellular vesicles to treat or prevent the poisonous effects on the heart.

"Our hope is to develop novel biomarkers and treatment options for our kidney patients at risk for heart disease," she said. "Potentially our work will improve precision medicine for CKD and Heart failure patients, so that each patient gets the exact treatment they need."

Erdbrügger is organizing a hands-on workshop for UVA scientists specifically to advance extracellular vesicle research. The five-day workshop begins Feb. 7.

Finding answers to the most pressing medical mysteries – and new treatments for the most complex diseases – are primary missions for UVA's new Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology. The institute aims to accelerate how quickly lab discoveries can be translated into lifesaving new treatments for patients.

