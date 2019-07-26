ELITechGroup introduces FreezePoint Freezing Point Osmometer

ELITechGroup, recognized worldwide for proven performance and reliability of clinical laboratory instruments and currently nominated for SelectScience's Best New Clinical Instrumentation of 2018, is pleased the announce the release of FreezePoint Freezing Point Osmometer.

The ELITechGroup's FreezePoint is designed for routine measurements in the medical field and is also suitable for measurements in research and industry to determine the total osmolality of aqueous solutions. The instrument only requires 15 µl sample volumes offering rapid measurement cycles that are completed in a very short time.

The advantage of FreezePoint is that it can be controlled easily, via a touch screen display with built in step-by-step guides, through all measurement functions. In addition, the calibration routine is simple with 2 or 3 point calibration and it is easy to handle and maintain.

ELITechGroup now offers a complete product line of osmometers, with the introduction of FreezePoint coupled with our existing VAPRO® Vapor Pressure Osmometer, providing laboratories with solutions to measure viscous and tissue specimen and volatile solutes."

Bryce McEuen, Vice President, Biomedical Systems

ELITechGroup will be showcasing the FreezePoint at the AACC 71st Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo, which will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, from August 4-8.

