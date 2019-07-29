Study reveals the neural basis of babies' preference for yawning

Contagious yawning is observed in many mammals, but there is no such report in human babies. Whether babies recognize yawning is an unanswered question.

A new study in Chuo University and Japan Women's University provides a new insight to this question. It suggested that 5- to 8-month-old babies show face-specific brain activity in response to yawning. This study was published online in Scientific Reports on July 23, 2019.

In this study, at first, researchers focused on the babies' looking time to yawning and mouth movement: opening mouth and moving tongue sideways against the cheek. In the experiment, 3- to 8- month-old babies were presented yawning and mouth movement side by side, and they looked at the yawning for longer that at the mouth movement. This result suggests that babies in first half year of their life prefer yawning.

Related Stories

Next, researchers measured the 5- to 8- month-old babies' brain activity while they viewed yawning and mouth movement each using functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS). From previous fNIRS studies, it was found that the hemodynamic responses in the occipitotemporal areas increased in response to facial movement because this area plays a role in face processing. Based on such evidence, it was expected that the hemodynamic responses increased when babies were viewing yawning compared to mouth movement. As expected, babies' hemodynamic response increased in response to yawning, but not to mouth movement. This implies that the neural basis of preference for yawning is seen even in younger babies.

This is the first study revealing the babies' preference for yawning, and its neural activity related to yawning processing."

Shuma Tsurumi, Chuo University

Source:

Chuo University

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Exosomes can restore health to brain cells affected by developmental disease
Discovery could open door to new therapies for Parkinson's, other brain diseases
CAR-T cells used to target glioblastoma
Stress may cause vocal disorders
Gene mutation in the brain of autism patients alters behaviors in mice
Montmorency tart cherry juice may help improve cognitive performance in older adults
Study provides clues to neural circuits underlying social deficits linked to ASD
Bigger waists and higher BMI in 60s may be linked to greater brain aging years later

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Maternal behavior in mice linked to oxytocin-sensitive cells in the female brain