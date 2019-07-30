Deep brain stimulation impairs memory recall

Deep brain stimulation of the cingulate cortex worsens memory recall, according to research in epilepsy patients published in JNeurosci. The technique could be a way to target specific brain areas in the treatment of memory disorders.

Deep brain stimulation impairs memory recall

Vaidehi Natu and colleagues at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center stimulated the posterior cingulate cortex, a brain region involved in memory, using electrodes inserted into the brains of epilepsy patients to treat seizures. The participants were shown a list of words, distracted, and then asked to recall the words.

Natu’s team discovered that stimulating the cingulate cortex reduced the number of recalled words and modified hippocampal brain waves compared to no stimulation. This establishes a direct role for the cingulate cortex in memory encoding and demonstrates that memories can be manipulated via deep brain stimulation, which has implications for the treatment of memory disorders.

Source:

Society for Neuroscience

Journal reference:

Natu, V.S. et al. (2019) Stimulation of the posterior cingulate cortex impairs episodic memory encoding. Journal of Neuroscience. doi.org/10.1523/JNEUROSCI.0698-19.2019.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Society for Neuroscience. (2019, July 30). Deep brain stimulation impairs memory recall. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 30, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190730/Deep-brain-stimulation-impairs-memory-recall.aspx.

  • MLA

    Society for Neuroscience. "Deep brain stimulation impairs memory recall". News-Medical. 30 July 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190730/Deep-brain-stimulation-impairs-memory-recall.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Society for Neuroscience. "Deep brain stimulation impairs memory recall". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190730/Deep-brain-stimulation-impairs-memory-recall.aspx. (accessed July 30, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Society for Neuroscience. 2019. Deep brain stimulation impairs memory recall. News-Medical, viewed 30 July 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190730/Deep-brain-stimulation-impairs-memory-recall.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study reveals how electrical stimulation reorganizes the brain
Study uncovers new hunger pathway in the brain
Defective potassium channels linked only with headaches, not body pain
Researchers identify brain network that determines robot likability
Healthy blood vessels could help stave off cognitive decline
Stem cell stimulation shows promise as potential stroke treatment
Sleep makes synapses ready for new learning
Blocking dopamine reduces drug seeking and taking behavior

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Neural activity is blunted in rats with family history of alcohol abuse