Olympus launches first Global Image of the Year Life Science Light Microscopy Award

Inspired by the beauty and breadth of images submitted for the 2018 Image of the Year Life Science Light Microscopy Award held in Europe, Olympus has launched its first Global Image of the Year Life Science Light Microscopy Award, recognizing the best in life science imaging worldwide. Participants can win a CX43 microscope with a DP27 digital camera, X Line objectives, or an OM-D E-M5 Mark II camera.

Olympus launches first Global Image of the Year Life Science Light Microscopy Award

Related Stories

Those interested in participating can enter through Jan. 31, 2020 by uploading images at Olympus-LifeScience.com/IOTY. Winners will be selected by a jury panel and announced in March 2020.

The jury consists of global representatives from both science and the arts, including photographer Ron Caplain; Geoff Williams, a bioimaging facility manager at Brown University; Urs Ziegler, the head of a microscopy imaging facility at the University of Zurich; Stefan Terjung, the operational manager of an advanced light microscopy facility at EMBL Heidelberg; Hiroaki Misono, a graduate school professor of brain science at Doshisha University; Zhu Xueliang, a professor at the Shanghai Institute of Biochemistry and Cell Biology, Chinese Academy of Sciences; Yalin Wang, Director of Biomedical Research Core Facilities at Westlake University, Hangzhou, China; and Wendy Salmon, a light microscopy specialist of a bioimaging facility at MIT.

All entries will be evaluated based on artistic and visual aspects, scientific impact, and microscope proficiency. Regional prizes in Asia, Europe, and the Americas will be awarded in addition to the global prize.

The Image of the Year European Life Science Light Microscopy Award began in 2017 to celebrate both the artistic and scientific value of microscopy images. Now on a global scale, the competition aims to encourage people to look at scientific images in a new way, appreciate their beauty, and share images with others.

Participants may upload up to three microscopy images when submitting the online form. Images, accompanied by a brief explanation that notes the equipment used, can be uploaded until Jan. 31, 2020. The jury will select and notify the winners in March 2020.

Source:

Olympus Life Science Solutions

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Histology & Microscopy

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Olympus Life Science Solutions. (2019, August 08). Olympus launches first Global Image of the Year Life Science Light Microscopy Award. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 08, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190808/Olympus-launches-first-Global-Image-of-the-Year-Life-Science-Light-Microscopy-Award.aspx.

  • MLA

    Olympus Life Science Solutions. "Olympus launches first Global Image of the Year Life Science Light Microscopy Award". News-Medical. 08 August 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190808/Olympus-launches-first-Global-Image-of-the-Year-Life-Science-Light-Microscopy-Award.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Olympus Life Science Solutions. "Olympus launches first Global Image of the Year Life Science Light Microscopy Award". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190808/Olympus-launches-first-Global-Image-of-the-Year-Life-Science-Light-Microscopy-Award.aspx. (accessed August 08, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Olympus Life Science Solutions. 2019. Olympus launches first Global Image of the Year Life Science Light Microscopy Award. News-Medical, viewed 08 August 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190808/Olympus-launches-first-Global-Image-of-the-Year-Life-Science-Light-Microscopy-Award.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Olympus improves access to science education through BioBus collaboration
Olympus launches next-generation X Line objectives for clinical, research applications
Assisted reproductive technology solution from Olympus increases the efficiency of ICSI
AI pathology diagnostic tool developed using deep learning technology from Olympus
Olympus Europe and Cytosurge join hands to accelerate drug development, single cell research
X Line Objective Lenses Break Optical Barriers with Simultaneously Improved Image Flatness, Chromatic Aberration Correction and Numerical Aperture
Olympus continues quest for best life science light microscopy images in 2018
Improve reliability, accuracy of drug discovery process with new 3D cell analysis technology

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

More Content from Olympus Life Science Solutions

See all content from Olympus Life Science Solutions
You might also like... ×
Slim LED transmitted light illumination base expands observation capabilities of SZX/SZ/MVX10 microscopes