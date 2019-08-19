Discover the latest advances in neuromuscular therapeutics at NMD 2019

The 2nd Neuromuscular Drug Development Summit, or NMD, will be held in Boston, MA, from October 23-25, 2019. This event is aimed at drug developers looking to develop truly transformative neuromuscular therapeutics to treat SMA, ALS, DMD and other rare diseases.

An industry-focused meeting

NMD remains the industry’sonly meeting dedicated to overcoming the challenges and complexities of developing safe and effective second-generation neuromuscular therapeutics.

Attending NMD will allow delegates to:

Optimize the use of biomarkers and define clinically meaningful endpoints to improve patient stratification

Widen your awareness of the exciting progress in the clinical landscape to benchmark yourself against your competitors

Address the limited population size and develop strategies to overcome patient access leading to larger study groups

Discover the advances in preclinical models and how best to navigate the limitations to improve predictability

Discuss the regulatory issues surrounding rare disease drug development in order to improve standard of care

A meeting point for the field’s experts

This event will gather 60+ world-class experts from the likes of Biogen, Acceleron, Voyager, Roche and PTC Therapeutics, making it a unique opportunity to network with the experts in the industry. The high concentration of scientists who face similar challenges makes NMD essential to the development of the field. The scientific community will gather to discuss the challenges hindering drug developers working on different neuromuscular therapeutics and explore new approaches, such as gene therapy, to accelerate potential clinical success.

The event is comprised of a full day of Workshops on October 23, followed by a two-day conference. For any additional information, please contact [email protected] or download the full event guide.