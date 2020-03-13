Update: Neuroimmunological Drug Development Summit

Given the ongoing developments, Hanson Wade has made the decision to postpone the Neuroimmunological Drug Development Summit in order to safeguard our customers and staff against COVID-19.

We have been closely monitoring the situation and in the interest of the health and safety of our customers and employees, as well as a commitment to delivering quality content and networking opportunities, we have taken the decision to postpone the event.

This event will now run in Fall 2020 and we are currently working with the venue to schedule a new date. In the meantime, we will continuously be reviewing the situation and taking advice from the relevant health, medical and government organizations to assess whether this is a safe and appropriate time to hold the meeting.

We will be in touch as soon as we have confirmed the new dates and hope that you will be available to join us at that time.

We will continue to update the website, but please do register your interest if you want to be the first to know about the new dates.

Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: [email protected].