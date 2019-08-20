Albumedix announces evaluation agreement with a top pharma collaborator

Novartis and Albumedix Ltd. (‘Albumedix’) have entered into an agreement to evaluate the development of several first-in-class therapeutics using Albumedix’s Veltis®technology platform and associated technologies.

Novartis will evaluate molecules in combination with Albumedix´s engineered albumin variants for enhanced delivery. Beyond the modulation of pharmacokinetic profiles, the potential for novel routes of administration and mechanisms of action will be assessed. Novartis will evaluate Albumedix’s Veltis technology across multiple therapeutic areas and against multiple targets.