Albumedix Expands Production Capacity at its Commercial-Scale Recombinant Human Albumin Manufacturing Plant and Opens New Research Facilities

Albumedix Ltd. ('Albumedix'), a recognized global leader in recombinant human albumin specializing in the enablement of advanced therapies, announces the completed expansion of the company’s commercial-scale manufacturing facility, alongside with the establishment of a new Technology Centre equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories at its UK-based campus in Nottingham.

Capacity expansion at the company’s cGMP manufacturing plant in Nottingham, UK will enable Albumedix to support its next wave of clients from pre-clinical development through to market

New Technology Centre, including state-of-the-art BSL2 and BSL2+ classified research facilities designed for up-stream and drown-stream process optimization, formulation development and bespoke analytics for advanced therapies and next-generation biopharmaceuticals

Expansion of its UK-based campus comes as an integral part of the company’s growth strategy focused on enabling its advanced therapy and biopharmaceutical partners through expert technical support, secure product supply and a true partner of choice mentality.

The expansion of the manufacturing site and campus form part of Albumedix' ambitious growth strategy focused on empowering excellence for advanced therapy and next generation biopharmaceutical developers, enabling stable and scalable therapies reach patients globally.

“Biopharmaceuticals has for a long time been a truly innovative corner of our industry; over the past 5-10 years we have experienced the incredible speed by which cellular and gene therapies have moved from jaw-dropping science to transformative therapies”, Albumedix Chief Executive Officer Jonas Skjødt Møller comments and continues. “We are proud to play our part and remain committed to enable the global development of safe, stable and scalable therapies”.

Following more than three years of design and construction, the company now officially manufactures out of its new four-story manufacturing extension, significantly increasing its annual product capacity. “The expansion of the manufacturing capacity here in Nottingham is a huge accomplishment for our company and our Albumedix colleagues” comments Albumedix' Chief Manufacturing Officer Stuart Woodward.

The expanded manufacturing facility will service increasing demand from a growing portfolio of clients actively relying on Albumedix’ products and technologies in their development of cell therapies, gene therapies, vaccines, medical devices, diagnostics, protein and peptide therapeutics.

“It has been an exciting journey from design, through ground-breaking and finally construction of a four-story building towering over the campus”, Stuart comments and continues reflecting on the finalization of the expansion. “Now fully operational, the number of batches coming through from our new and expanded facility are rapidly increasing and we are delighted to cement our commitment for secure supply of high-quality products to our valued customers and partners.”

In order to proficiently support their customers Albumedix are taking their more than 35 years of experience working with albumin in a range of applications, and now centralizing its people and knowledge on one campus.

On the Albumedix campus a brand-new Technology Centre has now been established, with facilities classified at BSL2 and BSL2+, Phil Morton, Albumedix Chief Technology Officer, explains: “This will allow us to enable more innovation and help drive a hand-held support for our customers in the advanced therapy field”.

In this newly established Centre Albumedix' team of dedicated scientists will continue to support customers and investigate the critical benefits albumin can offer advanced therapy and biopharmaceutical developers. “As a science driven company, upgrading our research facilities builds upon our customer-centric philosophy and capabilities to support our customers and partners through our in-house expertise in albumin and its applications” Phil comments.

About Albumedix – Dedicated to Better Health

Albumedix is a science-driven, life-science company focused on enabling the creation of superior biopharmaceuticals utilizing our recombinant human albumin products. We believe in empowering excellence to enable advanced therapies and facilitate otherwise unstable drug candidates reach patients worldwide. We are proud to be recognized as the world leader in recombinant human albumin with products and technologies used in clinical and marketed drugs by pharmaceutical and medical device companies worldwide. Headquartered in Nottingham, England with more than 100 people all committed to improving patient quality of life. We are just as passionate about albumin and albumin-enabled therapies today as we were when we started more than 35 years ago. For more information, please contact us today.