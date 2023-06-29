Albumedix enters into collaboration agreement with Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Albumedix Ltd., an enabler of advanced therapies and the world leader in recombinant human albumin (rAlb), announced today that they have entered into a collaboration agreement with Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult) to investigate the use of Albumedix´ proprietary albumin-based solutions for advanced therapy applications, including viral vectors manufacturing.

Image Credit: Albumedix Ltd.

This agreement reflects the continued efforts of Albumedix to engage with the industry and expand upon its knowledge in the field, and the CGT Catapult’s mission to drive the growth of the UK cell and gene therapy industry by helping cell and gene therapy organizations across the world translate early-stage research into commercially viable and investable therapies.

With a mission to empower excellence in advanced therapies, we are committed to continuously playing an integral part in enabling our customers to advance in a fast-moving industry. For us to do so, we continuously look at other industry leaders to establish collaborations. Continuing to learn from each other allows innovation in the market to advance, and Albumedix to support our customers with in-depth knowledge of how rAlb can uniquely benefit their therapies. Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult is the ideal partner; located in our own backyard here in the UK and with incredible skills, knowledge and drive to advance the cell and gene therapy industry we are excited about this collaboration”. Jonas Skjødt Møller, Chief Executive Officer, Albumedix.

The opportunity to collaborate with a leading company like Albumedix Ltd in order to assess and drive the potential of their latest technology is something that we embrace. The prospect of improving manufacturing of viral vectors such as Adeno-associated virus (AAV) through this exciting technology is something which could significantly benefit and advance the wider cell and gene therapy field.” Matthew Durdy, Chief Executive Officer, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult.

Activities under this agreement will be carried out both at the CGT Catapult facility in Braintree and at Albumedix’ new R&D center, with state-of-the-art laboratories specifically designed for the process optimization, characterization and formulation development of advanced therapies.