Albumedix ground-breaking ceremony

May 8th marked a big day in Albumedix’s history. Holding a traditional ground-breaking ceremony; our workforce, builders and contractors all gathered to watch Peter Rosholm (Chief Executive Officer) and Stuart Woodward (Chief Manufacturing Officer) take the first official step towards the company’s expansion.

In line with growing demand and ambitious future plans, Albumedix have invested in expanding the manufacturing plant in Nottingham.

Related Stories Placing students at the heart of Albumedix

This four-story development will more than double the manufacturing capacity for the Recombumin® product portfolio, making Albumedix better placed than ever before to support our growing customer base.

Further to this, the expansion allows for the much-needed additional space to support our expanding workforce. Having hired 11 people in the last 3 months, taking us up to approximately 100 staff, Albumedix is taking real steps forward in cementing a long, successful and sustainable future in the center of Nottingham.

Peter Rosholm (CEO) had this to say on the day: