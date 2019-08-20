Albumedix ground-breaking ceremony

May 8th marked a big day in Albumedix’s history. Holding a traditional ground-breaking ceremony; our workforce, builders and contractors all gathered to watch Peter Rosholm (Chief Executive Officer) and Stuart Woodward (Chief Manufacturing Officer) take the first official step towards the company’s expansion.

In line with growing demand and ambitious future plans, Albumedix have invested in expanding the manufacturing plant in Nottingham.

This four-story development will more than double the manufacturing capacity for the Recombumin® product portfolio, making Albumedix better placed than ever before to support our growing customer base.

Further to this, the expansion allows for the much-needed additional space to support our expanding workforce. Having hired 11 people in the last 3 months, taking us up to approximately 100 staff, Albumedix is taking real steps forward in cementing a long, successful and sustainable future in the center of Nottingham.

Peter Rosholm (CEO) had this to say on the day:

Every day, our products enable better medical treatments for patients with an array of serious diseases globally. Expanding our manufacturing facility will allow us to increase our impact and enable our customers to reach even more patients, whilst also empowering them to develop more innovative medical treatments.

With over 30 years’ experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, we are very happy to be one of the important biotech companies situated in Nottingham. I can safely say that we are here to stay long term, and as we continue to grow, we will create new jobs as well as development opportunities for our current employees.”

Albumedix

