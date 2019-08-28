Medigrowth continues to achieve significant milestones in the Australian cannabis industry

Today, Medigrowth Australia (“The Company”, “Medigrowth”) is pleased to provide an update on its activities.

Victorian-based Medicinal Cannabis company Medigrowth continues to achieve significant milestones as it navigates a clear path to delivering on its commitment to become a valuable cannabis industry supply chain partner, large scale extraction company and provider of pure, safe and trusted pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis for delivery to Australian patients.

Medigrowth announces Series A financing, announces investment in Compass Lifestyle Clinics

Medigrowth has secured investment in Sydney based Compass Lifestyle Clinics. Launched in May 2019, the clinic has seen over 500 patients within 100 days of opening and helped provide safe access to medicinal cannabis under the regulations administered by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (“TGA”).

For Medigrowth, the investment in Compass consolidates our commitment to patient advocacy, access and support. It is an investment in the future wellbeing of Australian patients. We look forward to working with the highly respected team at Compass, including Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Teresa Towpik – instrumental in advocating for medicinal cannabis, patient access and GP education in Australia. Along with this announcement, we welcome the appointment of Brianna Martyn, co-founder of Starbuds International to our strategic advisory Board.” Adam Guskich, co-founder of Medigrowth