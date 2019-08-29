Tanner Pharma Group to attend CTS Europe, DCAT, PharmagoraPlus, PQMD, and GCSG US conferences

Aug 29 2019
Key directors from Tanner Pharma Group (“Tanner Pharma”), a Charlotte-based global pharmaceutical services company, will attend several international healthcare conferences throughout the upcoming months of March and April. The team will join other global executives for the following events:
- Clinical Trial Supply Europe | March 13th – 14th | Milan, Italy
- DCAT Week | March 18th – 21st | New York City, New York
- PharmagoraPlus | March 30th – 31st | Paris, France
- PQMD Global Health Policy Forum | April 16th – 18th | Geneva, Switzerland
- US GCSG Conference | April 28th – May 1st | San Antonio, Texas
Tanner Pharma leverages more than 16 years of pharma services experience. The company provides services through four synergistic divisions located in the U.S. and U.K.; TannerCTS, clinical trial services; TannerMAP, managed access programs, TannerLAC, licensing, acquisition and commercialization; and TannerGAP, global access programs.
Our CTS, MAP and Corporate Development teams will be attending these events. Representatives include Graeme Birrell, TannerCTS Business Development Lead, Jonathan Bracey, Managing Director UK – SVP of Corporate Development, and Rob Keel, Director for TannerMAP.