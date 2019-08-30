Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics raises awareness about prevention and treatment of malnutrition

Preventing a patient from becoming malnourished can shorten his or her hospital stay, decrease hospital fees and, most importantly, improve the patient's quality of life. For those reasons, identifying and treating patients with malnutrition warrants the attention of health care providers and policymakers.

During its September Spotlight on Malnutrition, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics raises awareness of malnutrition and promotes the crucial role of registered dietitian nutritionists and nutrition and dietetics technicians, registered in identifying and treating this serious condition. In addition, the Academy provides educational resources for the public and Academy members.

Identifying and treating people who show early signs of malnutrition can enhance a person's mental and physical health. In the case of seniors, delivering nutritious meals and snacks preserves their dignity and functional status by enabling them to age in place and reduce expensive hospital stays."

Academy President Terri J. Raymond, registered dietitian nutritionist

Related Stories

During September, the Academy and its members will emphasize specific aspects of malnutrition to include the following focus areas:

  • Prevention and Well-Being
  • Hospital Care and Health Systems
  • Food and Nutrition Safety and Security

The September issue of the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics will feature a special supplement that includes articles about how the prevention and treatment of malnutrition present outstanding opportunities to improve the overall quality of patient care, enhance quality clinical outcomes and reduce health care costs.

Much of the information for the supplement was provided by the Malnutrition Quality Improvement Initiative, a project of the Academy, Avalere Health and other stakeholders who collaborated to support quality improvement measures for malnutrition care and provide resources for the implementation of those measures.

Source:

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Community-residing older adults benefit from food and nutrition programs
Sofrito cooking technique releases healthy nutrients
Diet and nutrition influence microbiome in colonic mucosa
Gut-boosting food may put an end to childhood malnutrition worldwide
Study shows connection between poor sleep and poor nutrition
Invitation to attend Microbiome Movement – Drug Development & Nutrition Summit in Singapore
Study emphasizes need for prioritizing nutrition care for home health patients
Women's work in agriculture seems to have negative impact on household nutrition

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
International collaborative pinpoints key areas to catalyze nutrition-based cancer prevention