Unique Victorian databank on childhood hearing loss to go global

A unique Victorian databank that profiles children with hearing loss will help researchers globally understand why some children adapt and thrive, while others struggle.

The Victorian Childhood Hearing Impairment Longitudinal Databank, which has collected information for eight years, is featured in the latest International Journal of Epidemiology.

Its data shows that language development and speech in hearing-impaired children lags behind other children, despite advancements in earlier detection and intervention in the past decade.

The paper's lead author, Murdoch Children's Research Institute's (MCRI) Dr Valerie Sung, says researchers world-wide can use the databank to answer questions around childhood hearing loss.

This register can help us understand why some children with a hearing loss do so well, while others experience greater difficulties.

Universal newborn hearing screening is detecting hearing loss earlier than ever before, usually within a few weeks of birth.

Children with hearing loss have very early access to hearing aids, early intervention services and for some, cochlear implantation. It was expected that hearing-impaired children would quickly come to enjoy the same language and educational outcomes as their hearing peers.

However, early clinical diagnosis and intervention does not guarantee equality in health outcomes, with language and related outcomes of children with hearing loss remaining on average well below population means and the children's true cognitive potential.

Demonstrating the reasons for this inequality has been hampered until now by the lack of population based prospective research."

Dr Valerie Sung, Murdoch Children's Research Institute

Related Stories

The Victorian Childhood Hearing Impairment Longitudinal Databank (VicCHILD) is a population-based longitudinal databank open to every child with permanent hearing loss in Victoria.

VicCHILD started in 2012 and stems from 25 years of work by The Royal Children's Hospital and MCRI. At the end 2018, 807 children were enrolled and provided baseline data. By 2020 more than 1000 children will be taking part, making it the largest hearing databank in the world.

VicCHILD collects data at enrolment, two years of age, school entry and late primary /early high school. It involves parent questionnaires, child assessments and taking saliva samples.

Dr Sung, who is also a honorary fellow at the University of Melbourne, says about 600 Australian infants each year are diagnosed with congenital hearing loss within weeks of birth.

"As these children grow, they can face challenges in things that come naturally to others like language and learning. This can impact their quality of life," she says.

"Hearing loss incurs significant burden and medical costs and impacts adversely on educational attainment and employment opportunities.

"This important bank of information could improve interventions and ultimately the lives of children with hearing loss and their families. It will also act as a platform for research trials to understand the effectiveness of different interventions."

Source:

Murdoch Childrens Research Institute

Posted in: Child Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Psychiatric disorders are prevalent among adults and kids with kidney failure
ADHA comments on a study linking maternal fluoride exposure during pregnancy and children's IQ scores
Health education addressing emotional issues reduces junk food intake in children
Autism rates growing faster among racial minorities in the United States, research shows
Scientists identify unique way to treat incurable type of children's brain cancer
Pins and needles: Pinterest tackles spread of vaccine misinformation
New reliable tool for evaluating the quality of hospital care for acute stroke
Indoor bacterial microbiota may protect children from asthma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Strong memories formed by "teams" of neurons firing in synchrony