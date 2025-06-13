Rising T1DE and Lurie Children’s collaborate to scale precision diabetes management

The Rising T1DE Alliance (Rising T1DE), a national collaborative spearheading innovation in type 1 diabetes care, is transforming how healthcare systems leverage data, technology, and collaboration to drive improved patient outcomes. Launched in 2020 through grant supports from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, Rising T1DE's work is helping shape a future where proactive, integrated, real-time diabetes management becomes the new standard of care. A recent $5.1 million grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago adds Lurie Children's to Rising T1DE's leadership to focus on actively disseminating scalable, sustainable solutions across the broader diabetes care ecosystem.

Initiated in 2016 at Children's Mercy Kansas City, Rising T1DE was born from a bold vision: to use real-time, integrated data to guide clinical decision-making and prevent adverse outcomes. At the heart of Rising T1DE's work is the Diabetes Data Dock (D-Data Dock)- a cloud-based population health management software that integrates data from the electronic health record (EHR), self-management devices, patient reported outcome surveys, and other sources. D-Data Dock helps clinical teams proactively identify and engage high-risk patients, enabling earlier, targeted interventions while reducing friction for research. By aligning data from various sources and improving its consistency and quality, research can more effectively support ongoing efforts and expand its reach.

The Rising T1DE Alliance is about building a proactive, learning-based care model where data integration, clinical insight, and continuous innovation come together to improve outcomes for people with diabetes." Mark Clements, MD, PhD, Rising T1DE Co-Chair and Medical Director of Innovation at Children's Mercy

In 2024, Rising T1DE launched its next phase, focused on scaling adoption and refining implementation of the D-Data Dock across new health systems. This effort aims to build the frameworks, technical guidance, and operational playbooks necessary for widespread uptake of data-driven, patient-centered diabetes care. The team works closely with implementation sites like Lurie Children's, University of Cincinnati, and University of Kansas to test and refine rollout models.

"Integrating technology into clinical workflows is only part of the equation. More value comes from building a learning ecosystem where insights are shared, interventions are tested in real-time, and scalable models emerge," said Juan Espinoza, MD, a pediatrician, Rising T1DE Co-Chair, and Chief Research Informatics Officer at Stanley Manne Children's Research Institute at Lurie Children's.

The Rising T1DE Alliance's current initiative includes:

Integrating continuous glucose monitoring data into electronic health record systems using standards from the Integration of Continuous Glucose Monitor Data into the Electronic Health Record Project, a consortium organized by the Diabetes Technology Society.

Scaling deployment of the D-Data Dock in a cost-effective, replicable manner.

Supporting other organizations through toolkits and a growing intervention library.

Advancing predictive models to better forecast health risks.

Building a national community of diabetes care innovators and implementers.

Oversight and guidance are provided by the Community Stakeholder Advisory Board, chaired by Sanjeev Mehta, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Medical Information Officer at Joslin Diabetes Center, with representatives from the Helmsley Charitable Trust, T1D Exchange, National Committee for Quality Assurance, and multiple clinical institutions. Rising T1DE continues to grow into a dynamic partnership of leading healthcare institutions, technology experts, and patient advocates.

With a strong foundation and new support, the Rising T1DE Alliance is set to empower healthcare systems across the country to deliver high-quality, data-driven care that every person with diabetes deserves.