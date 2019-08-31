MiRus announces successful spine surgeries using MoRe superalloy

MiRus announces successful spine surgeries at several centers across the country using the MoRe® superalloy. MiRus had received FDA 510(k) clearance for the MoRe® based Europa Pedicle Screw System earlier this year.

MoRe®, a proprietary molybdenum rhenium superalloy for medical implants, provides an unprecedented combination of strength, ductility, durability, and biological safety.  The MoRe® superalloy allows for the design of a new generation of smaller, stronger, more durable, and bio-friendly pedicle screw implants that should result in less soft tissue disruption, quicker recovery and better outcomes for patients.

The EUROPA pedicle screw system with the 4.5 mm MoRe rod has provided a valuable addition to my armamentarium. The 4.5mm MoRe rod has allowed me to do a pedicle screw fixation with an incredibly small profile providing many benefits such as increased surface area for bone grafting, ease of interbody placement, and the ability to work on nerves around the rod and pedicle screw system. In addition, the malleability of the 4.5 MoRe rod despite its strength and durability, has been a tremendous advantage in long constructs."

Matthew McGirt MD, Neurosurgeon at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in North Carolina

Related Stories

Jason Cormier MD, Neurosurgeon at Acadiana Neurosurgery in Louisiana stated, "I have had a primarily MIS practice for years and have done thousands of cases with 20 different MIS systems, I have found the Europa pedicle screw system along with the 4.5mm MoRe alloy rod to be exceptionally beneficial to my patients in terms of recovery. The very small pedicle tulips lead to less facet pain and soft tissue disruption and the strength and fatigue resistance of the MoRe rod allows for a better overall construct.  I have found no other pedicle screw system that offers the comprehensive benefits of this system."

"This is a momentous event for patients, surgeons and for us," added Jay S. Yadav MD, CEO of MiRus "as we see patients benefitting from the years of basic science research conducted by our team."

MiRus is fortunate to be collaborating with an outstanding worldwide group of orthopedic and neurosurgeons in developing transformative spine solutions. Application of the MoRe® superalloy is rapidly expanding into other applications such as foot and ankle, upper extremity, CMF and cardiovascular.

