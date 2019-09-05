Social networking sites addiction reduces nurses' performance

Addiction to social networking sites reduces nurses' performance and affects their ability to concentrate on assigned tasks, according to a study published in the Journal of Advanced Nursing. The study found that nurses can take "self-management" steps to address the issue, however.

For the study, information was collected through an online-survey taken by nurses in 53 countries across the world.

"Our study also has some important implications for hospital management, doctors and nurses," the authors wrote. They noted that hospital management should limit the use of social networking sites by nurses, devise self-management courses for nursing staff, and provide nurses with an environment where there are no distractions from mobile ringtones and beeps.