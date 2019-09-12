Cytek Biosciences’ Northern Lights Platform Approved for Clinical Use in China

Clinical flow cytometry laboratories based in China can now go beyond 24 colors – easily and affordably. Cytek Biosciences Inc., a leading provider of flow cytometry instrumentation, has received approval from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for its Cytek® Northern Lights flow cytometer for clinical diagnostic use in hospitals, laboratories and clinics across China. This achievement comes on the heels of Cytek’s DxP Athena systems being cleared by the NMPA, and places the company on a path to offering a complete spectral flow cytometry solution to the Chinese market – from instruments to reagents.

The China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has cleared Cytek Biosciences’ Northern Lights flow cytometer for clinical diagnostic use in hospitals, laboratories and clinics across China. (Credit: Cytek Biosciences)

At Cytek, we are fueling a movement to extend the benefits of flow cytometry from the few to the many.

A key part of this process is continuing to extend and accelerate our reach and capabilities. Achieving NMPA clearance is an important milestone – and a rigorous process. Our success speaks to our commitment to excellence and quality – from conception through manufacturing.”

Dr. Wenbin Jiang, CEO of Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Northern Lights offers a value-added package with capabilities that go beyond flow cytometry systems with a much higher price tag. Upgradeable and available in configurations from one laser (nine colors) to three lasers (24+ colors), Cytek’s Northern Lights series offers high sensitivity and reagent flexibility. With several configurations available, Cytek Northern Lights sits in a sweet spot for scientists that have budgeted for a one to three laser system, but desire the ability to run panels of higher complexity. Until now, such panels would only be achievable using a conventional flow cytometer’s most expensive configuration.

On a mission to make massively multiparametric flow cytometry accessible to a larger number of researchers, Cytek anticipates NMPA approval for its complete system application solution soon.

