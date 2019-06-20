Cytek Biosciences unveils advanced five-laser flow cytometer

When five lasers and more than 30 colors combine, new breakthroughs and scientific discoveries take shape. This week at the industry’s premier flow cytometry conference, CYTO 2019, Cytek Biosciences Inc., a leading provider of flow cytometry instrumentation, will unveil the latest version of its Cytek® Aurora advanced flow cytometry system. Featuring a unique combination of patent-pending innovative technologies, the Aurora system is now available with five lasers to enable seeing more than 30 colors from a single sample.

Cytek's system provides ease of use, an unprecedented high performance-to-price ratio, high design flexibility in experiments, and high-quality data. The company is quickly becoming the go-to flow cytometry source for scientists in immunology, immuno-oncology, leukemia and lymphoma labs, cancer/stem cell research, and extra-cellular vesicle research.

Cytek Aurora five-laser flow cytometer: Key features

No changing of optical filters

Use of any fluorochromes excited by the onboard lasers

Sensitivity redefined via state-of-the-art technologies

Superb resolution of dim and rare populations

Redefining what is possible

Going beyond 30 colors opens the door to simplified workflows, large cost savings and access to a greater choice of dyes and specificities for applications that require deep profiling of cell populations in a single sample. The next chapter of flow cytometry is finally here.

At CYTO 2019

Cytek’s new Aurora system will be demonstrated at CYTO 2019 in Vancouver from June 24 – 26 at booth #202. The five-laser Aurora joins Cytek’s existing lineup of flow cytometry solutions, all of which are backed by Cytek’s comprehensive service plan offerings.

Additional instrument at the conference:

Cytek Northern Lights: Offering a value-added package with capabilities that go beyond flow cytometry systems with a much higher price tag, Cytek’s Northern Lights series is available in configurations from one to three lasers.

CYTO attendees are also encouraged to learn more about Cytek solutions at the following event:

Commercial Tutorial: ‘Pushing the Limits of Fluorescence in a Fluorochrome Limited World’ on Wednesday, June 26, from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. in Ballroom C

From a simple panel requiring one laser to an extremely large panel needing deep profiling, Cytek’s range of flow cytometers are designed to meet the diverse needs of scientists – at any stage of research. Cytek offers products and solutions at price points designed to make massively multiparametric flow cytometry accessible to a larger number of scientists.