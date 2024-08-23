Cytek® Biosciences automates panel design with new intelligent algorithm

Today Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB) announced that it has developed a revolutionary tool to automate panel design. The company has expanded the capabilities of the Panel Builder tool within its Cytek® Cloud digital ecosystem with the addition of SpectroPanel™ tool, a proprietary new intelligent algorithm which suggests optimized panels in minutes.

Optimized for Cytek’s Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology, the SpectroPanel tool automates the assignment of fluorochromes to markers, removing the labor-intensive manual process. This allows scientists to jumpstart their panel design process.

With over 11,000 users and counting, Cytek Cloud is a vital resource in the research community. Supporting full spectrum flow cytometry research from panel design to experiment setup to data acquisition, Cytek Cloud enables researchers to design panels with ease, taking into account antigen density, marker expression, and reagent availability. Users can also access Cytek cFluor® and Tonbo™ reagents within the platform, via built-in Cytek and partner catalogs.

Cytek Cloud consists of a suite of integrated, online software tools that streamline workflows – combining all spectral panel design tools in one place and allowing users to prepare experiments remotely.

Cytek Cloud accelerates the time to insight for a wide range of applications, including immunology, oncology, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases. The Panel Builder tool features an easy-to-use panel wizard that guides panel design with the ability to search and modify pre-designed panels and Optimized Multicolor Immunofluorescence Panels (OMIPs). Users can easily build and share panels.

“This is a major milestone for us – and for the entire research community. What used to take days or weeks can now be done in minutes. The complexity and labor involved in panel design often deters users from utilizing flow cytometry. By simplifying this process, we anticipate increased adoption of FSP-based instruments across the industry. At Cytek, we pride ourselves on evolving our offerings to meet the needs of our users, and the SpectroPanel tool is a direct response to their requests for assistance with panel design. Looking ahead, we plan to expand Cytek Cloud’s capabilities, including enhanced data management, sharing, and analysis features." Wenbin Jiang, Ph.D., CEO of Cytek Biosciences

For more information, please visit https://cytekbio.com/pages/cytek-cloud.