Cytek® Biosciences automates panel design with new intelligent algorithm

Today Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB) announced that it has developed a revolutionary tool to automate panel design. The company has expanded the capabilities of the Panel Builder tool within its Cytek® Cloud digital ecosystem with the addition of SpectroPanel™ tool, a proprietary new intelligent algorithm which suggests optimized panels in minutes.

Optimized for Cytek’s Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology, the SpectroPanel tool automates the assignment of fluorochromes to markers, removing the labor-intensive manual process. This allows scientists to jumpstart their panel design process.

With over 11,000 users and counting, Cytek Cloud is a vital resource in the research community. Supporting full spectrum flow cytometry research from panel design to experiment setup to data acquisition, Cytek Cloud enables researchers to design panels with ease, taking into account antigen density, marker expression, and reagent availability. Users can also access Cytek cFluor® and Tonbo™ reagents within the platform, via built-in Cytek and partner catalogs.

Cytek Cloud consists of a suite of integrated, online software tools that streamline workflows – combining all spectral panel design tools in one place and allowing users to prepare experiments remotely.

Cytek Cloud accelerates the time to insight for a wide range of applications, including immunology, oncology, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases. The Panel Builder tool features an easy-to-use panel wizard that guides panel design with the ability to search and modify pre-designed panels and Optimized Multicolor Immunofluorescence Panels (OMIPs). Users can easily build and share panels.

“This is a major milestone for us – and for the entire research community. What used to take days or weeks can now be done in minutes. The complexity and labor involved in panel design often deters users from utilizing flow cytometry. By simplifying this process, we anticipate increased adoption of FSP-based instruments across the industry. At Cytek, we pride ourselves on evolving our offerings to meet the needs of our users, and the SpectroPanel tool is a direct response to their requests for assistance with panel design. Looking ahead, we plan to expand Cytek Cloud’s capabilities, including enhanced data management, sharing, and analysis features."

Wenbin Jiang, Ph.D., CEO of Cytek Biosciences

For more information, please visit https://cytekbio.com/pages/cytek-cloud.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Cytek Biosciences. (2024, August 23). Cytek® Biosciences automates panel design with new intelligent algorithm. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 23, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240823/Cytekc2ae-Biosciences-automates-panel-design-with-new-intelligent-algorithm.aspx.

  • MLA

    Cytek Biosciences. "Cytek® Biosciences automates panel design with new intelligent algorithm". News-Medical. 23 August 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240823/Cytekc2ae-Biosciences-automates-panel-design-with-new-intelligent-algorithm.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Cytek Biosciences. "Cytek® Biosciences automates panel design with new intelligent algorithm". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240823/Cytekc2ae-Biosciences-automates-panel-design-with-new-intelligent-algorithm.aspx. (accessed August 23, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Cytek Biosciences. 2024. Cytek® Biosciences automates panel design with new intelligent algorithm. News-Medical, viewed 23 August 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240823/Cytekc2ae-Biosciences-automates-panel-design-with-new-intelligent-algorithm.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Cytek Biosciences Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Cytek Biosciences hits flow cytometry milestone: 40 color analysis from a single sample
Cytek Biosciences’ Northern Lights platform approved for clinical use in China
Cytek marks major milestone by shipping its 100th advanced flow cytometry system
Cytek Biosciences introduces new Northern Lights series of advanced flow cytometry systems

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Cytek Biosciences' flow cytometry system achieves 40 color analysis from a single sample