Ultra-pure porous plastic materials for most challenging healthcare applications

A new state-of-the-art automated manufacturing system is enabling Porvair Sciences to produce ultra-pure porous plastics that are fully compliant with FDA, USP Class VI and European Pharmacopoeia statutory regulations as well as being free from heavy metals.

Kevin Doolan,  General Manager of Porvair Sciences said:

Over the last 18 months we have invested significantly in specifying, testing and implementing our enhanced porous plastic manufacturing system. The result is an advanced production platform, with live online measurement capabilities, that can rapidly produce highly consistent and tightly toleranced porous plastics. Moreover, as no release agent is required during the manufacturing process, the resultant porous plastic materials produced have a level of purity that will be readily compatible with even the most challenging healthcare applications.

Early feedback from OEM customers receiving Vyon® porous plastic components manufactured using the automated system has been excellent in terms of ultra-pure product quality, consistency and the competitive pricing we can offer".

Vyon® offers excellent inherent properties for medical and healthcare products. It’s venting capability allows closed environments to breathe whilst maintaining optimal bacterial resistance is a highly desireable and key property in a wide range of medical and pharmaceutical applications.

Proprietary to Porvair Sciences - Vyon® is a highly versatile porous plastic which can be modified give hydrophilic or hydrophobic properties, or enhanced to achieve specific chemical and biochemical separations.  Vyon® can also be combined with other materials to create a composite products. For example, by adding a material that swells on contact with aqueous solutions to the Vyon® composite material, an effective shut-off valve is produced and unwanted fluid transmission is prevented. These and other desirable properties have made Vyon® the material of choice of porous plastic for medical device / healthcare companies looking to produce drug filters, vents for catheters and medical fluid collection vessels with a competitive advantage. Vyon® is available in a range of shapes and sizes to suit your needs.

Source:

Porvair Sciences

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
