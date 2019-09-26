Eisai and Fronteo announce launch of Coroban to predict inpatients' tumbling and falling risks

Eisai Co., Ltd. and FRONTEO, Inc. announced today that they have launched the tumbling and falling prediction system Coroban to medical institutions in Japan on September 26, 2019. The Coroban predicts inpatients' tumbling and falling risks in advance and displays alerts.

Through the launch of antiosteoporotic agent and insomnia treatment, a pharmaceutical company Eisai has recognized that the preventive measures for tumbling and falling at medical institutions are important. On the other hand, FRONTEO Healthcare, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of FRONTEO, is a data analysis corporation focused on healthcare. It has originally developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system called Concept Encoder based on natural language processing technique.

Eisai and FRONTEO have started the joint development for the Coroban since January 2018. The Coroban was introduced to several medical institutions in Japan on a trial basis by leveraging Eisai's network with medical institutions, and advancing the improvements of Coroban based on needs in the clinical settings has led to the launch of the Coroban this time.

According to a survey by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, the number of inpatients aged 65 and over tends to increase to about 960,000 in 2017, therefore, the importance of cares for tumbling and falling in medical institutions is increasing. The Coroban learns the nursing records of past inpatients at each medical institution, scores the tumbling and falling risks of individual inpatient from the daily nursing records based on these past records, and displays the information of inpatients with high risks. It is expected to reduce the burden of medical professionals and to make the risk assessment uniform and objective by reflecting the information in individual care and nursing plans for each patient's tumbling and falling with the Coroban.

Through the launch of the Coroban which supports to establish systems at nursing ward to reduce the tumbling and falling risks of inpatients, Eisai and Fronteo aim to contribute to the realization of well-being of patients and their families.