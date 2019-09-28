World's largest road hockey fundraiser raises $3.1 million to conquer cancer

More than 1,900 participants, making up 167 teams, faced off today at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto and raised a record-breaking $3.1 million as part of the 9th annual Scotiabank Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer. This brings the annual event's nine-year fundraising total to over $23 million raised.

The full-day event, which holds the Guinness World Record for the largest road hockey fundraiser in the world, saw Canadian hockey legends lace up to face their toughest opponent yet – cancer. Doug Gilmour, Paul Coffey, Shayne Corson, Nick Kypreos, BizNasty (Paul Bissonnette) and the Hanson Brothers (of the 1977 cult hit movie "Slap Shot"), were just a few of the hockey legends who lent their skills and their sticks to help conquer cancer.

The money raised supports world-leading research at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the top five cancer research centres in the world. Scotiabank Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer is one of the top 10 single day athletic fundraisers in Canada and funds raised go to critical new areas of research, including immunotherapy, which has already seen significant breakthroughs.

Year after year, this event brings together passionate Canadians who share our vision: to Conquer Cancer in Our Lifetime. Events like this are critical to the work we do. We're channeling Canada's favourite pastime into an opportunity to accelerate cancer research. Sport, altruism and a collaborative spirit are at the heart of what it is to be Canadian, and our ability to embody these in Scotiabank Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer makes it a success story every year." Michael Burns, President & CEO, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

This year's event featured a record-breaking 167 teams, each playing four games throughout the course of the day. The top fundraising teams had an extra incentive for their efforts – the opportunity to draft and play with a celebrity.

"Hockey has always played an important role in my life," says former Canadian NHL player Shayne Corson. "One of the reasons I love playing in Scotiabank Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer is that it allows me to play a game I love to raise funds in honour of my Dad, who I lost to cancer. Not to mention, it's just a really fun day!"

The 9th annual event would not be possible without returning title sponsor Scotiabank.

"We are proud to return as the title sponsor of Scotiabank Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer," says Brent Currie, Scotiabank Senior Vice President, Client Experience, Global Wealth Management and the bank's executive champion of the event. "Scotiabank is passionate about supporting communities and the game of hockey. We've supported one million kids and counting through our commitment to community hockey programs. Our involvement with this event brings together these two passions to raise awareness and funds to conquer cancer in support of Princess Margaret Cancer Centre."