Alpine HC completes name change to Opera Care

Over the last three years, the Opera range of care beds and pressure care mattresses has evolved to become a core product range for our two key marketplaces; Care Homes, and Care at Home. This focus has led to significant investment in product design and development and as the company’s expertise in care beds and pressure care has evolved, so too has the recognition and reputation of the Opera brand as a leader in beds and mattresses for the UK long term care sector.

We are therefore pleased to announce that Opera Care is now our trading name and brand identity.

We’re committed to continuing the success of Opera and look forward to building on our reputation as a leading supplier of care beds and pressure care products.

Frequently asked questions

What has happened to the Alpine HC brand?

The legal company entity is still registered as Alpine HC Ltd but our trading identity is now Opera Care.

No, nothing else has changed. Our registration details, contact information, bank details, insurance cover and any existing relationships are just as before.

The only element that changes in correspondence is that we will now refer to ourselves as Opera Care.

Yes. The new website address is operabeds.com and the original web address will automatically redirect to this new address

We look forward to sharing with you new innovations and developments in the coming weeks. To keep in touch, please feel free to join our social channels where we will be providing regular updates.